OXFORD — After a stellar start to the season, the defense for No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) has given up 400 or more yards in four of their last five games, including a season-high 500 in a 45-20 loss at LSU. The Tigers were 6 of 6 in the red zone, picked up 35 first downs and did not commit a turnover.
And Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will admit he’s a bit concerned with what he’s seen recently.
“It’d be as high as you can be. We had a run of playing really good defense early on, “ Kiffin said. “ … We could kind of see what’s coming after last week (against Auburn), and we didn’t improve any tackling … It was another big rushing day against us.”
Ole Miss gave up an average of 264 yards per game in wins over Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech to start the season. Other than a mostly-solid defensive effort in a win over a then-top 10 Kentucky squad, the Rebels have had issues, particularly with mobile quarterbacks.
LSU’s Jayden Daniels accounted for 369 yards of offense and five total touchdowns. Combined with the two-rushing touchdown effort from Auburn’s Robby Ashford last Saturday, opposing quarterbacks have scored five touchdowns on the ground against Ole Miss in the last two weeks. Tackling has been part of the issue, sophomore safety Tysheem Johnson admits, but it’s more than just that.
“That is a part of it. We obviously have to do a better job tackling, but overall, as a defense, we need to be better at everything,” Johnson said. “We just have to do better.”
Tale of two halves
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Rebels’ offense were nearly unstoppable in the early portions of Saturday’s game, putting up 200 yards in the first quarter and 292 in the first half. The rest of the game was a bit of a slog, however, as the Rebels had just 56 yards each in the third and fourth quarters.
Dart’s third quarter interception in the end zone was a backbreaker, but even outside of that, the Rebels never seemed to get back on track the way they did in the game’s earlier portions.
A lot that is due to LSU. But it’s partly self-inflicted wounds.
“I do not think we executed as well as we did in the first half. We shot ourselves in the foot and had some costly errors, such as penalties and things like that,” Dart said. “All of those are things we can control, so I think that was probably the biggest thing.”
Key Number: 252
LSU ran for 252 yards against Ole Miss, the second straight game an Ole Miss opponent has run for 250 yards or more. Auburn ran for 301 yards last week.
Next Game
The Rebels face Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Quotable
“Now we've got to regroup, handle a loss like a lot of teams in the country, like a lot of people in the country. There's not a lot of time to sit around and mope. We have to go play another group of elite players next week in another hard place to play. Give them credit, those guys played really well.” — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Rebel Ramblings
Senior linebacker Troy Brown and senior safety A.J. Finley left during the game with injuries … LSU now leads the all-time series with Ole Miss 65-41-4 … The Rebels have now scored three touchdowns within the first two minutes of a game … freshman Quinshon Judkins has 831 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has scored at least two touchdowns in five games, which is tied for the most such occurrences in a single season with Brandon Bolden (2010) and Deuce McAllister (1999, 2000).
