OXFORD — After a stellar start to the season, the defense for No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) has given up 400 or more yards in four of their last five games, including a season-high 500 in a 45-20 loss at LSU. The Tigers were 6 of 6 in the red zone, picked up 35 first downs and did not commit a turnover.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.