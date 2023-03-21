OXFORD — Spring is in the air at Ole Miss. And, as was the case when football practice started up in March 2022, quarterbacks are once again on everybody’s mind.
A year ago, Luke Altmyer and USC transfer Jaxson Dart began their battle for the starting quarterback job, which wasn’t ultimately settled until the fourth game of the regular season. Dart, now a junior, is back. Altmyer has since transferred to Illinois.
But Lane Kiffin once again hit the transfer portal and brought in a pair of big-name players at the position — Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard. Sanders started four years for the Cowboys, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards and running for almost 2,000 yards in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021.
Howard, meanwhile, was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class that redshirted last season with the Tigers. The Louisiana native has four years of eligibility remaining.
The goal with every position group within the team is to get better, Kiffin said Tuesday following the Rebels’ opening practice of the spring. And his group of signal callers is in a better place than it was a year ago, even if it isn’t much clearer.
“I just see it being very competitive,” Kiffin said. “… (Dart’s) gotten stronger and has looked really good and much improved. So, that’s exciting. Spencer was a little limited in throwing initially with a previous injury, but he was out there today taking reps. So, excited for all three guys. Much different from where we were a year ago, in my opinion, as far as depth, quality in the room.”
Dart threw for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022. He also added 614 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Rebels’ 42-25 Texas Bowl loss.
Sanders battled injuries with the Cowboys in 2022 but threw for 2,642 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions with another 391 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
“Our evaluations usually come down to timing, accuracy and decision making, are three things that, forever, we’ve kind of looked at. But, we have a long time, spring and fall, to figure it out and let guys play,” Kiffin said. “The goal is to improve depth of every room that you have, and that’s when you become a really good team. … Basically, to have two returning starting quarterbacks and a very high-profile recruit in there that redshirted last year, is really good. A lot different than once Luke decided to transfer, where the room was.”
Spring 'really big' for learning new defense
Ole Miss made a splash hire this offseason, bringing in Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to help fix a defense that struggled down the stretch. Ole Miss gave up 25.5 points per game last season — in the middle of the pack nationally — but surrendered 30 points or more in five of the final seven games, including three with 40 points.
Golding’s defenses at Alabama ranked in the top-20 in scoring each of his five seasons as coordinator.
Spring is crucial for installing a new defensive playbook and for getting new players climatized, Kiffin said.
“I think it’s really big. Very different scheme than what we played before, as well as some new pieces, and some guys inured and some guys limited in what they’re doing. And again, new coaches, not just Pete,” Kiffin said. “So a lot of work to do there, and we’ve seen this system work really well at a lot of places, and now we just have to get our guys to learn it.”
Senior defensive end Jared Ivey admits he was excited when he heard Ole Miss was bringing in someone of Golding’s stature.
“I was very excited, and the first time I talked to him was great. Obviously, he’s a big-time guy. He’s had success everywhere he’s been. So, getting a coach like that is always great.”
