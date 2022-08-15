Vanderbilt Mississippi Football

Mississippi defensive back Deantre Prince (5) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. No. 10 Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OXFORD — There is a lot of talent in Oxford, and coming off a 10-3 season Ole Miss is ranked No. 24 in the preseason Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the Associated Press top 25. Excitement is also high with nearly 38,000 full-priced season tickets having been sold through late July.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus