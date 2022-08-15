OXFORD — There is a lot of talent in Oxford, and coming off a 10-3 season Ole Miss is ranked No. 24 in the preseason Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the Associated Press top 25. Excitement is also high with nearly 38,000 full-priced season tickets having been sold through late July.
But head coach Lane Kiffin said he still isn’t quite sure what to make of his team after its first scrimmage that took place over the weekend.
“There were good things, there were bad things. It was kind of in the middle on everything, whether it’s offense, defense or position groups, where you kind of get excited about some things and you’re still nervous about others," Kiffin said. "We tackled the entire time, which is kind of unusual for us, just because, like we talked about, the question mark of all the new players, especially defensively."
Sophomores Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer, who are battling to be the Rebels starting quarterback, both had their moments in Saturday’s scrimmage.
Though the USC transfer seemingly outperformed the Starkville native, throwing two touchdown passes with no interceptions compared to no touchdowns and one interception.
Kiffin said it was junior Kinkead Dent “probably played the best of the three” quarterbacks, however, throwing a touchdown pass on each of his two drives with the third-string offense.
There are new players at every position on the roster. The wide receiver, defensive line and linebacker rooms are littered with new faces who may be called upon to have big roles in 2022 and beyond. And while it was good to see all of the players together in a game-like scenario, it didn’t necessarily solve all the lingering questions for Kiffin.
“A lot of guys got to play because there were a number of injuries in the secondary, so that part’s good. But I can’t really tell you where we are right now. You guys know, we just give everybody chances and evaluate not by what you’ve done before or your stars or recruiting or anything.
“We still have a good solid week here where we’re still in training camp mode.”
Junior offensive tackle Jeremy James said he believes the offense is in a good place at the moment, with its combination of veteran returners and new, talented pieces. When it all comes together? He’s expecting good things.
“Score a lot of points. We’re going to move fast. I think we’re going to try to continue our tradition of trying to be one of the most run-dominant teams and be explosive in the pass game as well,” James said. “I mean, I’m confident where we are now. But to where we want to be, I’d say we have a ways to go.”
Kiffin: Deantre Prince “one of our better stories”
Kiffin believes senior cornerback Deantre Prince's journey is one worth discussing.
Prince’s story has been documented previously — he began his career at Ole Miss, left the program and played a season at Northeast Mississippi Community College before coming back as a walk-on. He started seven games last season and intercepted Altmyer on the final play of Saturday’s scrimmage.
“Prince has done a great job. Really great camp and is playing as good as anyobody back there. … He’s really matured over his time here, leaving and coming back and all that. So, one of our better stories that way.”
