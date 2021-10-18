OXFORD – Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral is “not in very good shape” following the Rebels’ 31-26 victory over Tennessee in Knoxville, coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Monday.
Corral, who was just named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, carried the ball 30 times for 195 yards against the Volunteers and also threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Corral briefly left the game for a play in the fourth quarter after taking a hit but came back on the ensuing possession.
Freshman Luke Altmyer took the lone snap Corral missed. The Rebels play LSU Saturday afternoon.
“He’s not in very good shape. Hasn’t been for the last two days. You guys know how we are on injuries,” Kiffin said. “Hopefully he’ll play, but I do not feel good about that right now.”
Corral, a Heisman Trophy contender, has thrown for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdown passes with just one interception and has 450 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He ranks eighth nationally with 2,178 total yards.
“I just rolled up my ankle. It’s all good though,” Corral said after the game. “It’s a little stinger. It went dead for a second, like a stinger. But yeah, I was good after.”
Former Ole Miss star Eli Manning will have his No. 10 jersey retired at halftime Saturday. When asked about Manning’s impact on the school, Kiffin did note that the opportunity to see Corral and Manning would be a rare chance for fans.
“I would think this would be a very hot ticket. ‘I get to go see Eli Manning and Matt Corral,’” Kiffin said. “It’ll be a pretty cool thing Saturday.”
When asked about Kiffin's comments on Corral, LSU coach Ed Orgeron remained skeptical.
"Sounds like a smoke screen," Orgeron said, according to 247Sports' Shea Dixon.
Altmyer, a four-star recruit out of Starkville, has thrown four passes this season with no completions. Redshirt sophomore Kinkead Dent is 2-of-4 for seven yards this season.
The only players with extensive time under center behind Corral are junior John Rhys Plumlee and graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome.
Plumlee started eight games in 2019 as a freshman, throwing for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was a game-changer as a runner, however, rushing for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has since moved to wide receiver.
Pigrome, who joined the Rebels earlier in the season, has started games at Maryland and Western Kentucky in his career. He has thrown 18 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions over five seasons and rushed for 955 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Corral’s 30 carries against Tennessee were the most for an Ole Miss player since running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis in 2007. Kiffin admitted having his quarterback run as much as he did isn’t optimal and pointed out the need for running backs to step up.
Three Ole Miss running backs (Henry Parrish Jr., Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy) carried the ball 32 times for 97 yards against the Volunteers.
“Obviously we don’t want our quarterback running 30 times,” Kiffin said. “We don’t even know if our quarterback’s going to play this week.”