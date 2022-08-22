OXFORD — Yes, even Lane Kiffin’s son Knox is asking questions about the Ole Miss quarterback battle.
With less than two weeks until the season opener against Troy, the Rebels still don’t have any definitive answers on who will start at quarterback. The leading contenders are sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart, a USC transfer.
As quarterback announcements continue to be made around the country via social media — including one made Sunday for UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, a former Rebel — Kiffin told reporters Monday that Ole Miss’ situation has yet to sort itself out completely.
“They’re very close,” Kiffin said. “I feel like every day you could go out there and say one, and then the next day say the other. This will be a tough call, which is a good thing.”
Kiffin isn’t necessarily looking at a close quarterback race as a bad thing, however. If one was clearly ahead of the other, it might signal one isn’t up to par with the other. That is not the case.
“I answer these every day from Knox. He FaceTimes me every day, ‘What’s going on with the quarterbacks?’ so I feel like I have practice at this. And then he’d say, ‘Well, you really know, so just tell me.’ I really don’t know,” Kiffin said. “Again, you could be frustrated or you can, glass half empty, glass half full. Or you can say, you know what, if there was a big difference, then probably one of them wasn’t doing very well.
“So, I look at it as both are doing well and creating a hard situation, which is a good thing to have.”
Kiffin was also asked if there was a scenario in which co-starters could be listed for the first game of the season. Not yet, Kiffin said.
“We still have a ways to go, and we’ll cross that bridge if that happens,” Kiffin said.
Dayton Wade finding a home in Oxford
Junior wide receiver Dayton Wade remains grateful for Jahcour Pearson.
The duo previously played together at Western Kentucky. Pearson transferred to Ole Miss for the 2021 season and was third on the team in receiving yards. Wade entered the portal following his injury-shortened 2021 campaign with the Hilltoppers and turned to an old teammate for sage wisdom.
Despite having offers from other programs, Wade chose to walk on at Ole Miss due in no small part to Pearson, who served as the “blueprint”. He admitted it was a “gamble” and “leap of faith.”
“(Pearson) was like, ‘Look, whatever you got going on, forget about it. Come to Ole Miss,’” Wade said. “He was like, ‘The way you play, what you can bring to the table and whatnot, Lane Kiffin would love it.”
Wade is part of a wide receiver room with tremendous depth, though much of it is recently transferred players as well. Wade has looked sharp in fall camp and considers himself a “complete receiver” who can play anywhere in an offense.
As recently as Sunday night, Wade found himself thanking Pearson.
“Literally, last night, (I said) ‘thank you so much (Jahcour), you changed my life,’” Wade said. “Because he really did. He saw the opportunity for me and was like, ‘Hey, I think this will work for you.’”
