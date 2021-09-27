OXFORD – Having been on the wrong end of an Ole Miss upset over Alabama, current Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be opposed to a little bit of all-too-familiar magic.
Kiffin was Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014-16; Ole Miss defeated Alabama in 2014 and 2015. The latter game took place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a 43-37 Ole Miss win that included one of the most bizarre plays in recent college football history.
Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly received a slightly errant shotgun snap, gathered the ball in the air and heaved it down the field into double coverage to Laquon Treadwell. The ball was tipped into the air by an Alabama defender and into the hands of Quincy Adeboyejo for a 66-yard touchdown.
Kiffin said that, given there are no players that played in those games still on their respective teams, past experience isn’t much of a factor in Saturday’s game. He jokingly said he wouldn’t mind if Kelly-like luck appeared again, however.
“Anytime you go and play a No. 1 team, especially there, you’re going to have to prepare really well, you’re going to have to play really well. You’re going to have to get some breaks go your way to have those types of upset. That’s why they rarely happen. You have to have a lot go right,” Kiffin said. “Maybe we can get one of those passes where a quarterback gets hit, they drop it, it tips up to us and we go score. Call (former Ole Miss coach) Hugh (Freeze) and ask him what that play was called.”
Keeping focus was key during bye week
Following a 61-21 dismantling of Tulane, Kiffin and players lamented the fact they had an off week because of how well they were playing. The key during the bye, then, was keeping players focused on the task at hand — self-improvement and, of course, the Crimson Tide.
Much of that duty fell on redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, who took it upon himself to ensure his teammates maintained their sense of urgency.
“I definitely was just on top of everybody to make sure that there was no lack of focus, because we need to treat it as if we were playing Alabama this week, as if we had a game this week,” Corral said. “Just continuing to apply pressure even though the pressure’s not even there because we have a break.”
Braylon Sanders staying ready
While the Ole Miss offense has gotten off to a hot start, one player who hasn’t necessarily gotten involved a ton is senior receiver Braylon Sanders, who has just eight catches for 133 yards through three games. The majority of the wide receiver workload has come from senior Dontario Drummond (20 catches) and junior Jonathan Mingo (15 catches).
Kiffin lauded Sanders’ talents over the summer, saying he possesses first-round ability. Corral remains confident that Sanders’ time to shine is coming sooner rather than later.
“I think Braylon just puts a bigger chip on his shoulder. He’s not worried about who’s getting all the attention because he knows, we all know, what type of ability Braylon has. It’s just whether when that day is going to come. He’s been consistently working. It could be this week, it could be next week, it doesn’t matter. But I fully believe that it’s going to happen at some point.”
No fear for Ole Miss as 'crazy' crowd awaits
Given that Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium will likely be filled with upwards of 100,000 people Saturday, it’d be understandable if there were nerves on the part of the visiting team, particularly given crowds last season were sparse due to COVID-19. In a lot of ways, this will be the first full crowd the Rebels have seen since 2019.
Corral isn’t among those who plans on being intimidated. If anything, it just gets his competitive juices flowing.
“I love when the crowd’s crazy. I love that, regardless of if it’s ours or not. Just having that energy, I love it,” Corral said. “That’s college football. I mean, it’s not why I play, but that’s just a big plus. I love it.”
More than anything, the Rebels remain focused on themselves.
“Don’t worry about the other teams, be the best version of us,” Mingo said.