OXFORD – Don’t count Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin among those particularly enthralled with his offensive line’s play against Austin Peay.
The Rebels (2-0), ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll, ran for 336 yards on 7.8 yards per carry and racked up 630 total yards in a dominant 54-17 victory over the Governors. Pro Football Focus praised the Ole Miss offensive line in the victory, ranking the Rebels third in college football for the week with an 86.1 grade.
Kiffin, however, did not feel as strongly as PFF did about the group’s performance.
“Well, Pro Football Focus (doesn’t) know a whole lot about watching film. So, no disrespect, but we didn’t play real well up front,” Kiffin said. “I know the numbers look good, but tell Pro Football Focus to realize we’re running into five-man boxes most of the time because they’re staying deep because of these three receivers. So, they’re supposed to be able to run into that. We got beaten in pass protection in one-on-one matchups, and the quarterback had to get rid of the ball early.
“So, I was not pleased with how we played up front. But what do I know?”
Sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr., who was Ole Miss’ leading rusher with 72 yards, said there is work to be done in the running game.
“Just keep working. It’s right there in front of us,” Parrish said. “(Coach) gives us the game plan and how we’re going to do things. (We) just have to execute it and execute it at a high level.”
Defense has work to do, too
Ole Miss is surrendering 20.5 points per game through two contests in 2021, down almost three touchdowns from last season’s showing. It’s a small sample size, but there have clearly been improvements made.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t work to be done, however. Ole Miss surrendered 374 yards against Austin Peay and faces a tall task against a Tulane team averaging 52 points and 490 yards of total offense per game.
“They play with a ton of heart. I think they run what they have really well,” senior linebacker Chance Campbell said. “Fairly multiple, they have a lot of variety of offense. They hit you with a lot of volume. They’re a talented team, they play really hard.
“That’s definitely something that we have to be ready for. (It’s a) big challenge.”
Cleaning up penalties
A week after committing 10 penalties against Louisville, the Rebels were flagged 12 times vs. Austin Peay, including four defensive pass interference calls. Seven Ole Miss penalties resulted in Governor first downs.
“That’s just something that we can’t do. I think we got hurt on those. (It) crushes our yardage, especially, we had a lot of those on third down, and that’s difficult,” Campbell said. “It’s tricky, because we do a lot of things to get to third down, it doesn’t just happen. So when you get there, you want to make sure you get off the field, just making sure that we clean those up.”
Not worried about Ealy
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy has yet to break out for the Rebels, totaling 85 rushing and 162 total yards through two games. Ealy got off to a strong start against Austin Peay with 48 first-quarter rushing yards on just four carries, though he did not carry the ball in the ensuing three quarters.
“I don’t think that’s on purpose,” Kiffin said. “He missed out on touches in the second half last week, pulling guys early. We were a little bit pass heavy last week early, kind of working on some things. And, it’s a long season. He’s not the biggest back, so he’s not going to be Derrick Henry, give him the ball 90 times in a two-game span. But (Ealy) does a lot for us, and he’ll continue to.”