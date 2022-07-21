OXFORD — In an interview with USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was asked about Ole Miss and whether he could see himself there for the long haul.
The topic of whether Kiffin will stay or go seems to come up annually, and it isn’t without context — more than a decade ago, Kiffin took the head coaching job at Tennessee and, after one season, left for the USC job.
This offseason, Kiffin’s name was mentioned with a number of jobs — Miami being among the most prevalent. But in his interview with Toppmeyer, Kiffin said there’s something special about Ole Miss and Oxford. It’s the type of environment where he could see himself.
As an assistant at USC, Notre Dame’s environment seemed like a perfect place, Kiffin told Toppmeyer. Ole Miss offered similar sorts of qualities.
“This is what I always pictured – a job like this,” Kiffin told Toppmeyer. “A great football place, a place you can go there, stay for a long time, and don’t jump around. That’s what I’d always pictured that I wanted.”
On Monday at SEC Media Days, Kiffin was asked about the USA Today story and expounded upon his previous answers. Tennessee, Kiffin said, offered the same sorts of advantages that Notre Dame did. Ole Miss does, too.
“That probably surprised a lot of people, with my track record and probably the way that I think. But growing up and young and coaching, that’s what I was thinking,” Kiffin said. “Smaller places that are, everyone knows everything about football, and football is kind of superior to everything else. And so, there’s good and bad to everything, but it’s really neat. And when you’re able to have a year of success and see the excitement come out like in our football program and now especially in our baseball program, it’s neat to see.”
Kiffin was later asked about whether there’s something to be said for being in a consistent spot rather than taking a job, having it not work out and then starting from scratch again.
Kiffin, of course, has been there as well: he took the USC job before the 2010 season, was fired partway through his fourth season with the Trojans and became the offensive coordinator at Alabama for a few years prior to being a head coach again.
Kiffin, again, offered introspection.
“Are you trying to say coaches go through that, they jump somewhere and it doesn’t work out and they have to go back down? Yeah. I could be the poster child for that,” Kiffin said with a smile. “I think that we learn in life, we learn from experiences. I refer to ‘obstacles in the way’ a lot, things happen that you think are really bad and you don’t know, eventually, someday why they’re good. And I’ve said that with the USC situation. I never wanted that or thought it would be good for me to be fired there. But I would have never went to Alabama and learned from Nick Saban.
“Things happen sometimes that seem like the end of the world, and you don’t know what the plan is until way later.”
