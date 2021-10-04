OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made headlines before kickoff of the much-anticipated matchup between Alabama and the Rebels. And, upon further review, Kiffin admitted it was probably not a good move.
In his pregame interview with CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, Kiffin told viewers to “Get your popcorn ready,” before tossing his headset and quickly leaving the interview. Kiffin was criticized across the internet for the moment, which wound up going viral.
Kiffin explained the situation with reporters on Monday and took it all in stride.
Ole Miss trailed Alabama 28-0 at halftime and lost 42-21, the Rebels’ first loss of the season.
“That’s a good question. As you guys know, I tell it like it is, good and bad. That was not premeditated. Sometimes you just get caught up in emotions, and I just heard something, yelling in the locker room and someone’s saying that. I don’t even know why it came out,” Kiffin said. “And I actually said, to (offensive coordinator Jeff) Lebby, I got done and said, ‘I just said something really stupid. You better score a lot of points.’
“I didn’t realize it was the last question, either. They were calling for kickoff return, there’s 30 seconds on the clock and the refs are calling for us. So, I literally didn’t know there was another question, and when I found out afterwards, you know, that that looked rude, which it did, I contacted (sideline reporter) Jamie (Erdahl) and made sure she knew it was not on-purpose. So, I apologized for that. That was not done on-purpose at all. It looked like it when I saw it.
“And then I said at halftime to Lebby, I go, ‘It looks like we didn’t plug the microwave in, buddy.’”
Practice mood
Ole Miss gives itself a 24-hour period to flush games out of their system. Heading into another top-20 matchup on Saturday, this time with No. 13 Arkansas, the Rebels liked the energy in Monday morning’s practice.
“It’s in the past, and we’re 1-0 from here on out, working on Arkansas, keeping a great mindset, getting better every day,” senior tight end Chase Rogers said.
The Razorbacks are also coming off of their first loss of the season, a 37-0 defeat at the hands of No. 2 Georgia.
“We fixed, we corrected everything from the Alabama game. Now it’s time to move on and watch the next opponent,” senior defensive lineman Tavius Robinson said. “The mood’s good, and we’re ready to show out on Saturday.
Where’s Plumlee?
Over the summer, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he expected junior John Rhys Plumlee to be a significant contributor to the Rebels’ offense come fall. That has not come to fruition thus far, as the quarterback-turned-receiver has caught just two passes for 16 yards this season and has added another 76 yards on the ground as a quarterback in mop-up duty.
Kiffin was asked about Plumlee’s scarce contributions thus far.
“I figured that (question) would come. Like I’ve said, those (questions) don’t come as much when you score all the time. So, fair question,” Kiffin said. “It’s tough to move positions. And you’re backing up Drummond, one of our best players, so it’s not ideal for him. He was backing up arguably the best quarterback in the country, and now he’s backing up one of the best slots. So, not ideal for him.”