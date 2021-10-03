OXFORD — All losses count the same in the record books. And Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is making sure his Rebels remember that cliché following a tough afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
No. 12 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) fell at No. 1 Alabama 42-21 Saturday in a game that had all the makings of a classic — Kiffin facing off against former boss Nick Saban following last season’s shootout between the teams, dueling Heisman Trophy candidate quarterbacks Bryce Young vs. Matt Corral, and a pregame interview where Kiffin told viewers to “get your popcorn ready,” to name a few — but ended up being another blowout win for Saban, who advanced to 24-0 all-time against his former assistants.
Ole Miss entered the game undefeated, having outscored its opponents 158-62 but had no answers for an Alabama team that held it to a season-low 291 yards of offense.
The Rebels were aggressive early but came up short in a few key situations, attempting five fourth-down tries in the first half, three of which failed. All three led to Crimson Tide touchdowns and contributed to Ole Miss being in a 28-0 halftime hole.
But that game is over, and Arkansas awaits on the horizon Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. And, above all else, everything Ole Miss wants still lays directly in front of it.
The Rebels and Razorbacks kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
“One game does not define your season. It doesn’t define you and mold you,” Kiffin said. “You can go one way or the other. And I think in a way, as much as it hurts during it, it’s kind of sometimes better when a game’s like this versus last year where you’re sitting saying, ‘One play’ and then you got a hangover and go play like we did against Arkansas (last year).
“Hopefully this refocuses us and shows us how we have to do everything right.”
The No. 8 Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing result as well, falling to No. 2 Georgia 37-0 in the other much-ballyhooed SEC matchup of the weekend. During last season’s matchup, which also game following an Alabama loss, Ole Miss fell 33-21 in a game where redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral threw six interceptions.
Corral is among those who is taking it upon himself to help the Rebels move forward. His goal, Corral, said, is “not to feel like this again” with his teammates.
Corral, who entered the game as a Heisman frontrunner, finished with 21 of 29 for 213 yards and two total touchdowns.
“We were on a roll. And you know, we got knocked down. Now our backs against the wall. How are we going to respond?” Corral said. “And I know everybody in that locker room is going to be ready to go on Monday.”