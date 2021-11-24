OXFORD – If it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it. And with Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense consistently producing in the manner it does, there’s really no need to ever reinvent the wheel.
And that consistency has caught the attention of the coach who will be on the opposite sideline Thursday night.
Leach, now in his second season as the head coach at Mississippi State (7-4 overall, 4-3 SEC), has overseen some of the most prolific passing offenses in college football history over the last 20 years. Since taking over as the head coach at Texas Tech in 2000, Leach’s offenses have ranked in the top-15 in passing yards per game 19 times, with the lone exception coming last season with the Bulldogs (20th).
Leach’s offense has ranked in the top-five passing units 17 times and has ranked first nationally on 10 occasions. As has been chronicled, there is usually a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2 — the offense moved up six spots his second year at Texas Tech, five spots his second at Washington State and has moved up a whopping 18 spots in his second season in Starkville.
The Air Raid offense has remained fairly consistent in what it does over the last few decades, which impresses Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin as much as the pure numbers do.
“It really is amazing. Kind of goes against what you would think,” Kiffin said. “I think there was a thought out there amongst a lot of people, including coaches, that the SEC had kind of figured it out last year, and they had slowed down there throughout parts of the year. Obviously, that wasn’t the case.
“It really is amazing, because you would not think you’d be able to be so simple in what you do and continue to work.”
The latest beneficiary of Leach’s offensive wizardry is Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. After sharing time with K.J. Costello and throwing a combined 17 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, Rogers has thrived in his sophomore campaign. He has thrown 34 touchdown passes (sixth nationally) to just eight interceptions and is completing 76% of his passes, tops in college football.
While he isn’t a huge threat as a runner, Rogers has the tools, according to senior linebacker Chance Campbell. But what stands out most is Rogers’ pinpoint accuracy.
“He’s definitely capable (as a runner). That’s always something that you have to respect, because he has the speed and athleticism to be a good running quarterback,” Campbell said. “But he’s also super accurate. They’re completing a super high percentage of their passes. So knowing that, understanding that, and trying to be quick on your breaks and get through series, try to close some of those windows will be really important.”
Perhaps as indicative of the offense’s improvement in Year 2 under Leach is the jump in scoring. Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 21.4 points per game, which was 110th. That’s jumped up more than 10 points to 31.8 in 2021, which sits 44th. Over its last five games, Mississippi State is averaging 40.4 points per game.
“Usually when you don’t evolve and you don’t keep up with the game, you get fired. You get passed by,” Kiffin said. “Somehow he came up with something a long time ago, (and) it just keeps working.”
The Bulldogs’ offense will provide a unique challenge for the Rebels as far as playing constant coverage. Mississippi State attempts just under 54 passes per game; the most times anyone has thrown against Ole Miss this season is 44 times (Austin Peay and Vanderbilt). Ole Miss opponents have averaged 30.5 passing attempts per game this season and have thrown just 12 touchdown passes.
Mississippi State’s offense consists largely of short passes — the Bulldogs are last in the nation in yards per completion at 9.58.
“It’s different. (You have) to … drive out when you get a really good pass read, try to close on the balls, get a good break. And then, these guys are really good at yards after the catch,” Campbell said. “(We need to be) trying our best to eliminate those, they’re explosive guys. Making those tackles, trying to be sure tacklers and rally to the ball.
“Nothing crazy, but definitely a little bit different.”