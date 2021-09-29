Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin makes a play call as head coach Nick Saban watches during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
OXFORD — It turns out the “rivalry” to watch this week wasn’t between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, after all.
The No. 12 Rebels travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face No. 1 Alabama in a primetime matchup on CBS. There are storylines aplenty — Kiffin was Saban’s offensive coordinator for three seasons, two of college football’s best quarterbacks are squaring off, and Ole Miss upset the Crimson Tide in 2014 and 2015, to name a few.
But the story arising from Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” isn’t one most had on their bingo cards.
When asked about the matchup, host Michael Wilbon went on somewhat of a bizarre rant against Kiffin.
“The answer’s Alabama, because of Lane Kiffin. There’s nothing to be proud of if you’re in college football or any other sport for Lane Kiffin. Lane Kiffin’s a clown,” Wilbon said. “Lane Kiffin has been an embarrassment at multiple stops. Nobody is going to run out there and say, ‘Yeah, I want Lane Kiffin, right on the logo, representing me.
“The answer’s Alabama, (co-host) Tony (Kornheiser). Lane Kiffin’s a cute little story for guys like us who have to talk about sports every day, and we can come in on Monday and say ‘haha ha.’ Once again, Lane Kiffin equals embarrassment at some point wherever he is.”
Kiffin’s history has been well documented. He was fired as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach in 2008, took the head coaching job at Tennessee in 2009 and left after a season for the USC job. He was then fired by USC during his fourth season before landing on his feet on Saban’s staff.
Kiffin took to Twitter Tuesday night to voice his response to Wilbon.
“So (angry face emoji). Geez. I’ll (praying hands emoji) for you. Life is to (sic) short to be so angry.”
Kiffin followed it up with another tweet Wednesday morning.
“And way to go out on a limp (sic) and pick the number one team in the country at home who is a huge favorite. How long did you watch film to come up with that surprise pick??? Really News worthy captain obvious.”
