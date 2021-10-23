OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin started the day wearing a New York Giants Eli Manning jersey and ended it wearing a sweatshirt with “Manning” printed across the front.
On a day where Manning’s No. 10 was retired, the gravity of the moment wasn’t lost on the sidelines or among players. Manning is just the third Ole Miss player to have his number retired, joining his father Archie and Chucky Mullins.
“Just to be around him today, to see how humble he is. I called him this week to ask him, ‘Would you like to pick our jerseys?’ And he’s like, ‘No, no let the players, I want whatever the players want.’ Again, like Matt Corral, but in a different way, that’s rare,” Kiffin said. “A great player like that, for him to be that humble and just wanting to help others was awesome to see. Really cool day for him. End zones were awesome.
»PARRISH ALFORD: Eli deserved this performance, the Rebels needed it
“You know, we just love the Mannings.”
Corral showed appreciation for the Manning family as well.
“That family, it’s a legendary family,” Corral said. “For them to just show their faces and show everybody some here at Ole Miss, it’s truly a blessing for sure.”
Johnson talks strip sack
Midway through the third quarter, sophomore defensive end Cedric Johnson sacked LSU’s Max Johnson and forced a fumble. Senior safety Jake Springer recovered the fumble.
Johnson finished with 1.5 tackles for loss.
“I wasn’t even expecting to get it,” Johnson said. “I don’t even know what I hit on him to even get the sack. But I’m just glad I got it.”
Key Drive
Trailing 7-3 without much momentum, Corral handed off the ball on a double-reverse to senior receiver Dontario Drummond, who then tossed it down the sideline to Corral in Philly Special fashion. Junior Jerrion Ealy converted on an unlikely third-and-19 rush, and Corral then hit sophomore tight end Casey Kelly in the flat for a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Rebels their first lead of the game.
»"Let it loose": Jerrion Ealy has big day in win over LSU
Key Number – 17
Ole Miss’ 17 points allowed was tied for the fewest for the Rebels this season, with the first such effort coming against Austin Peay.
Next Game
The Rebels play at Auburn on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Quotable
“I kind of said afterwards, ‘Sorry we didn’t do a better job of getting guys open.’ And he didn’t care. He couldn’t care less about his stats. That is rare at any time, but especially this age of kids.”
Rebel Ramblings
LSU’s 17 points scored is the fewest for the Tigers against Ole Miss since 2014 … The announced crowd of 64,523 at Vaught-Hemingway was the sixth-most in stadium history … Ole Miss had 250 yards rushing for the third game in a row … Corral ranks fourth in program history with 6,851 career passing yards and is third with 52 touchdown passes. He also threw a touchdown pass for the 19th game in a row, trailing just Chad Kelly for most in school history (22) … Corral is third all-time with 8,049 total yards … Senior linebacker Mark Robinson had 12 tackles, his second game in a row with double-digit tackles.