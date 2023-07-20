NASHVILLE — As always, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had thoughts on the topics college football fans can’t get enough of.
The fourth-year Rebels head coach took the stage Thursday at SEC Media Days and was asked about the current state of NIL and the transfer portal, among other things. Kiffin has long been outspoken on the topics and offered his thoughts. As always, he didn’t hold back.
Kiffin referred to the NIL/transfer portal conundrum as the “disaster that we’re in.” He noted the inconsistencies in how some programs can provide more money to prospective players based on boosters, which, combined with the portal, can result in a constant “free agency,” that hinders consistent roster building.
Kiffin was also the first to admit that he didn’t have a full solution to the problem at hand.
“I've always said that I think it's phenomenal that players get a chance to get paid, which is great. I do think, which I've stood up here and said before when it first happened, that there's going to be some major issues and we're creating free agency with the portal,” Kiffin said. “And with NIL, you've got a lot of pay-for-play going on … Those two things combining, there's not a system in place.
“ … I mean, I was just thinking on the plane ride over here. What if you had that in other sports? Tom Brady, A'Ja Wilson, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, what if every year those guys can opt to free agency, twice a year, really, and they have no long-term contracts? Basically everybody is not even on a one-month contract because they can leave in two windows. … I'm not complaining about it because we take advantage of free agency, but at the same time, I don't think that's really good for college football. These massive overhauls of rosters every year, really, is not in the best interest of college football.”
Kiffin, who is 23-13 at Ole Miss, also offered his thoughts on a 2022 campaign that was a tale of two seasons. The Rebels started off 7-0 and were ranked inside the AP’s top-ten but lost five of six games to end the season, including the last four. Included was a six-point home loss to No. 9 Alabama, a game that the Rebels led at halftime and had a chance to win with the ball inside the red zone in the game’s waning moments.
Ole Miss was unable to close the deal, however, and the Rebels’ season spiraled further from there.
“We were on a really good run. I'm not going to say a great run, because we have extremely high standards,” Kiffin said. “But coming off the 10-3 season, and really last year, we were 8-1, and with the ball in our hands … with a chance to beat Alabama to have a great home win and to go to 9-1. That was a great run for a season and nine games there. I didn't do a very good job over the year of keeping our team together.”
Kiffin was also asked about the recent penalties levied on Tennessee under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Kiffin coached Tennessee for one season and was the head coach at USC when penalties were placed on the Trojans, including a two-year bowl ban. Tennessee was fined $8 million and was forced to vacate 11 wins, among other things.
“I have a lot of thoughts on that case, and the case at USC, and the case at Tennessee and the penalties and all that. I'm not really going to get into that. We're here to talk about the Ole Miss team,” Kiffin said. “You know, happy for Coach (Josh) Heupel. I read where he was ecstatic about the penalties and the $8 million fine. So, that kind of probably tells you about how severe the penalties are in their eyes. I'm happy for them that they don't have to go through what we went through.”
Kiffin also offered insight on his coaching staff becoming fully Mental Health First Aid Certified. In previous eras, football maybe wouldn’t have allowed for the sort of openness required to share mental health issues. But times have changed, and Kiffin said he is happy to once again be on the forefront of “creating a new box” rather than fitting inside one.
“It's really neat, because (players) just go through so much. Players always have, but now because of the social media and every play — everywhere, everybody has seen every play, our players go through a lot. And remember, they are kids and they read all those things. When fans or media say, this play, or, ‘Oh, they lost the game,’ it's really challenging when you talk to the kids about how much that wears on them, as well as all the other issues they have to deal with.”
