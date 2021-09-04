OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will not coach in Monday night’s opener against Louisville after contracting COVID-19, Ole Miss announced Saturday morning. Kiffin, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing “mild symptoms.”
Kiffin has not yet decided who will act as head coach in Monday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, a program spokesman said.
In a remote interview with ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning, Kiffin said he began feeling symptoms 48 hours ago and was rapid tested.
“I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a breakthrough case of Covid and will not accompany our team to Atlanta. I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms, so much so, I debated being tested, but I’m relieved that I did,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise. And this too shall pass.”
In August, Kiffin announced that the entire Rebels program had reached 100 percent vaccination.
“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re a close contact, you can do all this work … and show up and get shut down because you’re a close contact and miss a game. It's losing time otherwise,” Kiffin said in August. “Kids saw the reasons that everybody else was doing it for their team. I don’t want to get into a big argument about what’s right and wrong, but I think it’s irresponsible not to, and I'll be criticized for that.
“Being a football player, it’s different than a normal job. You're coming in, and you're near these guys, you’re impacting peoples' abilities to play games on certain weeks and getting shut down. This is not a normal job where you can just stay at home and zoom in on Saturday.”