OXFORD — There are only a few days left until Ole Miss’ season-opener against Troy, and there’s still not a ton of clarity regarding the most important position on the field.
Head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Monday that he still hasn’t made a decision about who will start at quarterback Saturday afternoon. The competition is between sophomore USC transfer Jaxson Dart and sophomore Luke Altmyer.
The Rebels held a mock-game over the weekend, and Kiffin said he didn’t come away particularly impressed with the team’s overall effort, saying, “In general, I don’t think we played great,” and that Dart and Altmyer “both played OK.”
Kiffin said he did not have a timeline for when the quarterback decision would be made. He also said that a two-quarterback scenario isn’t likely at the moment, though things could change.
“I would certainly think we’d go with one or the other, but I don’t know that for sure,” Kiffin said. “Because again, we don’t really do things that are set in stone. No matter what, we’re always looking at whatever is the best for the team.”
Dart, a transfer from USC, was ranked as a five-star prospect in the transfer portal this offseason. He threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions last season as a true freshman for the Trojans.
“Really, my mindset going forward is just trying to prepare myself like I am going to be the starter. I know Luke’s doing the same thing,” Dart said Monday. “At the end of the day, we just want to win. And so, we’re going to do everything in our power to do that.”
Altmyer is a Starkville native and was a four-star member of the Rebels’ 2021 signing class. He didn’t see much time behind starter Matt Corral until the Sugar Bowl following Corral’s first-quarter injury. Altmyer completed 15 of 28 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 21-7 loss to Baylor.
“I’d be lying if (I said) I never think about that at times. But I have no control over it, at the end of the day,” Altmyer said. “I’m thankful for the position I’m in. I’ve been working really hard, showing up every day for my teammates and for my coaches and given everything I have.”
Preparing for the unknown
Ole Miss has question marks of its own to answer in the coming days. Complicating matters is the fact that it’s hard to get a good read on Troy.
The Trojans are led by a first-year head coach in Jon Sumrall, who served on the Ole Miss defensive staff in 2018 and was most recently the co-defensive coordinator at Kentucky.
There isn’t film on what Troy will do offensively or defensively, as it’s a group that hasn’t been together before. Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock was at UAB last season, while defensive coordinator Shiel Wood was at Army.
“You have to watch film from other teams, and that’s always a problem in an opener, when it’s a staff from somewhere else. Because you’re watching the film for scheme, but then you get lost in the players, and then you’re like, ‘You’re not even playing these players, it’s some other school.’ So, that’s always challenging.
“I remind our coaches, in games like this, it’s more about making sure we perform really well, do things we’re really good at. So, regardless of what they do, because we don’t know exactly what they will do, our guys know what to do and aren’t surprised.”
