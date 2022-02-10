OXFORD – There’s something wonderful about getting into someone’s head. To feel an opposing player’s frustration. To see that person say, “I’ve had enough” without their having to say a single word. There’s beauty in their struggle.
Those are the moments Ole Miss graduate transfer point guard Lashonda Monk lives for.
Monk, in her first season with the Rebels (18-5, 6-4 SEC) after four years at East Carolina, is the heart and soul of the Ole Miss defense. And it is defense that has propelled the program to the doorstep of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.
The Rebels are tied for 19th nationally in scoring defense, surrendering just 54.7 points per game. Last year, that number was at 62.7 and, the year prior, it was at 69.
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has built her program around tough defense. Monk’s dedication to that end of the floor — and her tremendous ability as a leader — have been key to the Rebels’ growth in Year 4.
“Monk is the heartbeat to the team,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s why she came here. Because I said, ‘Monk, we play D here.’ And that’s what she wanted. I’m just proud for her.”
Monk has 422 steals in her college career, an astounding number that hasn’t really sunk in. She currently sits tied for 21st in NCAA history in steals with the chance to move up the list as her college career winds down.
It doesn’t get much better than knowing you’ve gotten into an opposing point player’s head. And if that player comes into the game with a reputation for turning the ball over? It’s going to be a long night.
“When they can’t run their offense, when they can’t get the pass to their best players or anything, I kind of can tell that I’m in their heads,” Monk said. “And, I mean, it kind of feels good.”
Monk relishes being a pest. But she also thrives as a leader, someone who wants the best out of everyone around her. And if you ask Nick Scarborough, her head coach at Southwest Guilford High School in North Carolina, that combination of talent and mindset comes around once in a coaching career.
“I’ve never in all my time, even as a player in college and in high school, seen anyone as special,” Scarborough said. “It’s extremely rare to have people that care as much as she does.”
An art form
Getting steals isn’t a guessing game — it comes with watching film, with hours and hours of drills most people don’t want to do. And, above all else, it comes with reading cues.
Monk did not come to these discoveries by herself; she was pushed that way in high school. But she’s spent the last few years honing that craft.
Monk was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year twice at East Carolina and earned all-conference all four years as a Pirate. She learned that her fastest way onto the court was going to be through her defense long before she went to college.
Monk made the varsity team as a freshman at Southwest Guilford High. She was already the most talented player on the team — “she would kill the guys” in pickup games against the boys team, Scarborough said — but the girls team had a handful of experienced players already. Coaches thought the best way to get her on the floor was through her defense.
“I was everywhere. My (high school) coaches used to tell me all the time, ‘You know, you kind of don’t play a set defense. You just run around and try to pick up steals,’” Monk said with a smile. “And that was, really, honestly, what it was. I was honestly just all over the place, just guarding every person.
It’s fitting the NBA player Monk models herself after is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley is considered one of the premier defenders in the league and, more than that, is known to be an annoyance; he tires opponents out. That’s what Monk does, too.
Whatever the team needs, Monk is willing to do. And because of her naturally competitive nature, she is going to do everything at an extremely high level.
“She hates losing, even if it’s not a competition. It can be, ‘Who can be the first one to get over to the bench to have a seat while we’re talking,’” Scarborough said. “She wants to be the best.”
And while Monk is no slouch on offense — she averaged 12.1 points per game in her ECU career — defense has always been her bread and butter. During her junior campaign with the Pirates, she averaged a whopping 4.17 steals a game, which ranked third nationally. She is averaging 2.04 per game this season.
When it comes to steals, reading the opposing ball handler is key, Monk explained. Not their eyes for the most part, not their hands. It’s all about the midsection. And with proper film study, you can figure out the tendencies that eliminate the guesswork involved. She learned this technique in high school.
“I was taught to stare at their belly button, because they can’t go anywhere without it. So most of the time, I’m just starting right at it, and I’m just timing them, seeing what they’re going to do,” Monk said. “Wherever they move, that’s where the belly button goes.”
You can’t go for a steal every time down the floor, Monk said. Getting a steal when face-to-face with a player is difficult; that’s why many of Monk’s steals come when the opposition has turned their back, even if just for a brief moment.
Timing is also essential when trying to avoid foul calls: If a player is going to try and get their body into you, you’re going to get a foul called.
While the belly button tells you where a person is going, the eyes give away a potential passing lane. They can also tell you if that player is going to drive and score — in that case, Monk’s goal goes from getting a hand up for a steal to beating that player to their preferred scoring spot.
There are a lot of little things that go into defense. And when it all comes together, it creates harmonious chaos.
“Honestly, it is a mindset. I mean, not everybody wants to play defense. Some people think it’s too hard. Some people just want to score and just think defense doesn’t matter,” Monk said. “But to me, I think it wins games. Honestly, it wins championships.”
'She's very compassionate'
McPhee-McCuin was honest when asked about Monk taking 17 shots in a tight loss to LSU on Monday — it was probably too many, despite her being a naturally gifted scorer.
But Monk’s gutsiness, aggressiveness and willingness to do whatever it takes in a given ball game ... that can’t be quantified on a stat sheet, even if steals are a convenient measuring stick for defensive success.
“She gives her all and lets it all out on the floor for us. We appreciate her,” senior center Shakira Austin said. “We know we wouldn’t be the team we are without her presence on the ball. It really, basically, leads our defense.”
There’s an art form to her leadership, too — not all teammates respond to things the same way. Some need to be yelled at, some constructively criticized. Part of her job as the team’s point guard is to learn every single person on the floor.
That wasn’t something Monk always possessed, Scarborough said. As a freshman on varsity, she wanted to fit in. But as time went on, she found her voice.
Monk might be hard-nosed, but she wants the best for her teammates and will do anything for them. People want to play well because of her, Scarborough said.
“She’s a big softy,” he said with a laugh. “She’s a tough kid, but she doesn’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings …. She (does) a good job of encouraging people on any level.
“I think she’s very compassionate.”
Monk came to Ole Miss with visions of taking the Rebels back to the promised land — McPhee-McCuin told her what her what would be on her plate when she signed: Monk was going to be the leader of the Rebels, on and off the court. It wasn’t dissimilar to the responsibility she held at ECU. It’s a role she has always relished.
And as her college career winds down, Monk couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity at hand.
“It was the best decision I could have made so far. I’m really happy I made that decision. Me and Coach Yo talk about it all the time. She’s always like, ‘You know, I’m really happy you came here,’” Monk said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m really happy I came here too, coach.’”