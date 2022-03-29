OXFORD – So far, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has gotten what he expected from his top-ranked transfer portal class. And that’s kind of the point of taking in experienced players.
The Rebels are in their second week of spring football practice, and a lot of the new names on the roster aren’t so much unknowns as they are familiar faces in a new place. After losing a great amount of talent to the NFL draft, Kiffin reloaded through the portal.
“It’s almost like a training camp feel when normally in spring, you just have your returning guys you’re working with,” said Kiffin, an NFL head coach for the Raiders in 2007-08. “So, that’s pretty exciting, to have so many new guys that you get to coach up and figure out roles for them.”
Among the additions are Southern Cal transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Mason Brooks, TCU running back Zach Evans and Iowa State safety Isheem Young.
There are also several mid-year enrollees from the freshman signing class, including running back Quinshon Judkins
One of the good things about taking in transfers, Kiffin said, is there are fewer unknowns than with a typical high school prospect. That is particularly the case with the players who've joined the Rebels, as most had significant playing time in college.
Dart, for instance, played in six games last season and threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman. Evans has more than 1,000 rushing yards to his name. And Brooks was first-team All-Conference USA last season with the Hilltoppers.
“The portal guys, it’s not a hit and miss as a high school guy, because you’re seeing them play college football. Not to just focus on them, but they have looked really good,” Kiffin said. “We didn’t really take a lot of guys necessarily that were at a major place but not playing, that left just because they were unhappy because they were sitting on the bench. … Most of these guys played, so that’s been good.”
There is also something to be said for getting new players on-campus to learn the ins and outs of the program. Because even experienced players from other schools still have things to learn about how Ole Miss specifically does things. That didn’t used to be something coaches dealt with in the spring, but with the transfer portal, a lot of things have changed.
“To have a lot of returning guys but then have all these new guys, it’s challenging. So it’s exciting because there’s more to do,” Kiffin said. “Your culture’s already set, these kids already know expectations. These (new) kids don’t know how we tape for practice. They don’t know how we finish in practice, all kinds of things. So, that part’s good. It’s challenging for all the coaches to make sure they’re going back to Step 1."