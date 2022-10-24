OXFORD — Losses are never the desired outcome on a given Saturday in the college football world. But there are some silver linings to be found.
No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) took its first blemish of the 2022 season last weekend in Baton Rouge, as the Rebels lost to LSU 45-20. It was a game that saw Ole Miss take a 17-3 lead and then proceed to get outscored 42-3 the remainder of the game.
During their historic 10-win regular season in 2021, Ole Miss won three-straight games after losing to Alabama and four-straight to end the season after falling at Auburn. A loss isn’t the end of the world, and there are lessons to be learned in defeat. Namely that, as the season progresses and the level of competition and talent get better, things that worked earlier aren’t always going to be successful.
“I’ve said it, when you play really talented players and programs, they will expose certain areas,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “And that’s why, when you play one of them super early or open with them, you learn more about issues that you have, and sometimes they stay hidden until you go play one of the, like I said last week, like a program like the next three.”
LSU had a combined seven four and five-star recruits in its 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, while Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) — who Ole Miss plays this week in College Station, Texas — had a whopping 28, including eight five-star players. After the bye week, Alabama is on the docket; the Crimson Tide had 24 four or five-star players in its 2022 class.
Playing against elite players leaves far less room for error, Kiffin said.
“They make recruiting rankings for a reason,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, those have a lot to do with winning and draft picks, and so when you play really good players, you have to do things really well, or you can’t get away with some things you can versus some of the personnel we played earlier in the year.”
Things that worked well early in the season — the Rebels’ run defense and offensive running game, for instance — weren’t at their best against the Tigers. Ole Miss gave up 252 rushing yards to LSU, the second-straight opponent to have run for 250 yards or more on the Rebels, and ran for a season-low 117 yards in Death Valley after averaging better than 270 the first seven games. Ole Miss was without junior running back Zach Evans, and Kiffin said there has been an effort to have sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart run less.
The 248 passing yards surrendered were the third-highest mark this season; the Rebels had given up just 202 yards passing yards per game prior to Jayden Daniels’ performance. Ole Miss had only given up three sacks in its first seven games; the Rebels surrendered three to the Tigers.
“You always learn more after a loss, because you can kind of get away with things, especially early on in the year,” senior guard Nick Broeker said. “But playing on the road, playing against a really talented LSU team, some little things that we were kind of able to slide by with early on in the year, we weren’t really able to get by with on Saturday.”
