Ole Miss 8-4, 0-0 SEC

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;24;Jarkel Joiner;6-1;Sr.;14.8

G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;7.1

G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;7.3

F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.8

C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;8.9

Tennessee 9-3, 0-1 SEC

G;Kennedy Chandler;6-0;Fr.;14.0

G;Santiago Vescovi;6-3;Jr.;13.3

G;Josiah-Jordan James;6-6;Jr.;6.2

F;John Fulkerson;6-9;Sr.;9.9

F;Olivier Nkamhoua;6-8;Jr.;9.3

Game time: 6 p.m., Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network.

Series: Tennessee leads 75-45

Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 52-50 in Oxford on Feb. 2, 2021

Coaches: Kermit Davis 59-46 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 528-309 in 27th season overall; Rick Barnes 132-76 in seventh season at Tennessee, 736-390 in 35th season overall.

