OXFORD — Losers of two-straight games, No. 9 Ole Miss will try to get back on track against Alabama Saturday afternoon. Senior John Gaddis will get the start for the Rebels. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
1. SS Jacob Gonzalez
2. CF Justin Bench
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. RF Calvin Harris
7. 3B Reagan Burford
8. C Hayden Dunhurst
9. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
First inning:
Gaddis made quick work of the Crimson Tide in the first in a 1-2-3 inning. Ole Miss went down in order as well. Scoreless headed to the second.
Second inning:
For the second time in as many innings, Gaddis retired the side in order. Sophomore Kemp Alderman hit a double in the bottom of the inning but wound up stranded on third. Still scoreless heading to the third.
Third inning:
Gaddis surrendered the game's first run and was in-line for more damage with runners on first and second. A ball was scorched to right field, and sophomore Calvin Harris — a catcher by trade — made a diving catch to save at least one run from scoring. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hit a solo home run to left to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit a go-ahead home run on the very next pitch. Ole Miss leads 2-1 headed to the fourth.
Fourth inning:
The Crimson Tide tied the game on a hit by pitch and a pair of singles. A ground ball to third was steps away from becoming a double-play, but the throw to first was just late, allowing the go-ahead Alabama run to score. Sophomore third baseman Reagan Burford tied the game with a solo home run to center.