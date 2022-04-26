OM Jacob Gonzalez

MSU catcher Logan Tanner, left, and Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez watch Gonzalez's two-run game-tying home run in the ninth inning Saturday.

 Ole Miss Athletics

PEARL — Just days after Mississippi State took two of three against Ole Miss in Oxford, the Rebels and Bulldogs face off again at Pearl's Trustmark Park for the Governor's Cup. 

Pregame: 

Here are the lineups for Ole Miss and Mississippi State

Ole Miss

1. CF Justin Bench

2. SS Jacob Gonzalez

3. 1B Tim Elko

4. LF Kevin Graham

5. C Calvin Harris

6. Kemp Alderman

7. RF Hayden Leatherwood

8. 3B Reagan Burford

9. 2B Peyton Chatagnier

SP Drew McDaniel

Mississippi State

1. 2B R.J. Yeager

2. 3B Kamren James

3. DH Luke Hancock

4. C Logan Tanner

5. 1B Hunter Hines

6. LF Brad Cumbest

7. RF Kellum Clark

8. CF Jess Davis

9. SS Tanner Leggett

SP Mikey Tepper

First inning:

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

