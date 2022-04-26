featured Live updates: Ole Miss and Mississippi State battle in Pearl for Governor's Cup By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MSU catcher Logan Tanner, left, and Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez watch Gonzalez's two-run game-tying home run in the ninth inning Saturday. Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEARL — Just days after Mississippi State took two of three against Ole Miss in Oxford, the Rebels and Bulldogs face off again at Pearl's Trustmark Park for the Governor's Cup. Pregame: Here are the lineups for Ole Miss and Mississippi State Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Ole Miss1. CF Justin Bench2. SS Jacob Gonzalez3. 1B Tim Elko4. LF Kevin Graham5. C Calvin Harris6. Kemp Alderman7. RF Hayden Leatherwood8. 3B Reagan Burford9. 2B Peyton ChatagnierSP Drew McDanielMississippi State1. 2B R.J. Yeager2. 3B Kamren James3. DH Luke Hancock4. C Logan Tanner5. 1B Hunter Hines6. LF Brad Cumbest7. RF Kellum Clark8. CF Jess Davis9. SS Tanner LeggettSP Mikey TepperFirst inning: MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Mississippi State Bulldogs Mike Bianco Chris Lemonis Trustmark Park Ole Miss Mississippi Politics Baseball Face Off Pearl Mikey Tepper Logan Tanner Governor Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters