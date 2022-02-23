OMAkst

No. 3 Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State Wednesday afternoon

 By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
OXFORD — No. 3 Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State today, with first pitch set to come at 1 p.m. The game was initially scheduled to be played Tuesday but was postponed due to thunderstorms.

Pregame

Here is today's lineup. Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn will get the start on the mound.

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

DH Kemp Alderman

RF T.J. McCants

3B Reagan Burford 

C Calvin Harris

First inning:

The first four Arkansas State batters reached base against Washburn, including a bases loaded hit by pitch that scored the first run of the game.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

