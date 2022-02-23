featured Live updates: Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Feb 23, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email No. 3 Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State Wednesday afternoon By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on TwitterOXFORD — No. 3 Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State today, with first pitch set to come at 1 p.m. The game was initially scheduled to be played Tuesday but was postponed due to thunderstorms. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Follow along on our Facebook group or beat writer Michael Katz on Twitter.PregameHere is today's lineup. Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn will get the start on the mound.2B Peyton ChatagnierCF Justin BenchSS Jacob Gonzalez1B Tim ElkoLF Kevin GrahamDH Kemp AldermanRF T.J. McCants3B Reagan Burford C Calvin HarrisFirst inning:The first four Arkansas State batters reached base against Washburn, including a bases loaded hit by pitch that scored the first run of the game. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Arkansas State Mike Bianco Jack Washburn Ole Miss Arkansas Sport Baseball Politics Inning Calvin Harris Base Oregon Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters