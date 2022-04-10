featured Live updates: Ole Miss looks to avoid sweep By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Apr 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss hosts Alabama Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. The Crimson Tide won the first two games. By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — No. 9 Ole Miss will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday, as the Rebels take on Alabama in the finale of their three-game series. The Crimson Tide have won the first two. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.Pregame: Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Here is today's starting lineup. Junior Jack Washburn will start on the mound. 1. SS Jacob Gonzalez2. CF Justin Bench3. 1B Tim Elko4. LF Kevin Graham5. DH Kemp Alderman6. RF T.J. McCants 7. 3B Reagan Burford8. C Hayden Dunhurst9. 2B Peyton Chatagnier MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Alabama Crimson Tide Mike Bianco Jack Washburn Tim Elko Jacob Gonzalez Ole Miss Losing Streak Sport Starting Lineup Michael Katz Update Tide Twitter Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters