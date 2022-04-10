Bama 3

Ole Miss hosts Alabama Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. The Crimson Tide won the first two games. 

 By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal

OXFORD — No. 9 Ole Miss will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday, as the Rebels take on Alabama in the finale of their three-game series. The Crimson Tide have won the first two. 

Pregame:

Here is today's starting lineup. Junior Jack Washburn will start on the mound. 

1. SS Jacob Gonzalez

2. CF Justin Bench

3. 1B Tim Elko

4. LF Kevin Graham

5. DH Kemp Alderman

6. RF T.J. McCants 

7. 3B Reagan Burford

8. C Hayden Dunhurst

9. 2B Peyton Chatagnier 

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

