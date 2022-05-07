OXFORD — Ole Miss (25-19, 8-14) will try and win its first SEC series at home Saturday by taking down Missouri for the second night in a row. The Rebels won the opener 7-5 and will turn to freshman Hunter Elliott on the mound against the Tigers (25-18, 7-15). Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Here is tonight's starting lineup:
1. 3B Justin Bench
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. CF T.J. McCants
7. RF Hayden Leatherwood
8. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
9. C Hayden Dunhurst
First inning
Elliott gave up a pair of hits and walked a batter, leading to a Missouri run. Ole Miss quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first, as senior third baseman Justin Bench doubled to lead off the inning and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez drove him in during the next at-bat. Gonzalez tried to score from third on a roundball to the pitcher but was thrown out at home. It's 1-1 heading to the second.
Second inning
Elliott had a clean frame that included a pair of strikeouts. Rebels failed to score in the bottom of the inning, so it's still tied at 1.
Third inning
The Tigers managed a hit off Elliott, but nothing more. The Rebels went down in order in the bottom of the inning. Still 1-1.