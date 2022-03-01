featured Live updates: Tupelo native Hunter Elliott to make first Ole Miss start By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Mar 1, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss hosts ULM Tuesday and Wednesday By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — No. 2 Ole Miss is will try to keep its perfect start to the 2022 season with Louisiana-Monroe in town. Tupelo's own Hunter Elliott will make the start for the Rebels.Pregame: Here is the lineup for today: Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans 2B Peyton ChatagnierSS Jacob GonzalezLF Kevin Graham1B Tim Elko CF Justin Bench RF T.J. McCantsDH Ben Van CleveC Calvin Harris3B Reagan Buford MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Louisiana-monroe Tupelo Hunter Elliott Mike Bianco Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters