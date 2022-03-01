OleMissULM

Ole Miss hosts ULM Tuesday and Wednesday 

 By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal

OXFORD — No. 2 Ole Miss is will try to keep its perfect start to the 2022 season with Louisiana-Monroe in town. Tupelo's own Hunter Elliott will make the start for the Rebels.

Pregame: 

Here is the lineup for today:

2B Peyton Chatagnier

SS Jacob Gonzalez

LF Kevin Graham

1B Tim Elko 

CF Justin Bench 

RF T.J. McCants

DH Ben Van Cleve

C Calvin Harris

3B Reagan Buford 

