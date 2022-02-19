OXFORD – Add two more beer showers to Swayze Field’s early 2022 totals.
Senior first baseman Tim Elko and senior outfielder Hayden Leatherwood each hit home runs Saturday afternoon against Charleston Southern, and Ole Miss pitching combined to surrender just four hits and strike out eight batters in a dominant 11-1 victory over the Bucs in seven innings to clinch a series victory.
Elko has two home runs in as many days, and Ole Miss has scored 20 runs in its first two games of the season.
“Nope, (the Beer Showers) never gets old,” Elko said with a smile. “My first homerun yesterday, whenever I came in the dugout, Coach B said, 'Never gets old, does it?' And I was like, 'No, it does not.'"
After racking up seven hits in a 9-3 win Friday, the Rebels had eight hits in just six innings Saturday, scoring eight combined runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
Ole Miss cleaned up its defense significantly as well, making no errors Saturday after committing four the previous night.
“(The offense has been) kind of like what we expected,” coach Mike Bianco said. “It’s good to get off to a good start, it’s good to score runs. A couple things about the offense that I think’s impressive and that we’re happy (with). One, we walk … Number two is, it’s great to have superstars, and I think to have a great offense, you have to have that. … But when you start to mention names, you forget guys like (T.J.) McCants, you forget guys like Bench. But then even at the bottom of the lineup … the first home run’s hit by Leatherwood, a guy who didn’t even play yesterday.
“Throughout the lineup, 1 through 9, when many guys can contribute, most offenses aren’t like that.”
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer John Gaddis made his first start for Ole Miss Saturday, surrendering just one run over four innings of work. He allowed three hits, struck out three batters and picked up the victory.
Through two games, the Rebels have allowed four earned runs.
“The most I probably played in in front of my old school was probably 500. And I’m pretty sure they had more than 500 people right there,” Gaddis said, pointing to a section of the stands down the first base line. “It was really fun and really cool.”
Leatherwood crushed a two-run homerun to right field to cap off a four-run scoring outburst in the second inning. Elko then launched a two-run moonshot to left center in the bottom of the fourth to put the Rebels up 8-1. He drove in another run in the fifth after getting hit with the bases loaded.
Ole Miss put the run-rule into effect in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a pair of runs on a dropped fly ball by Charleston Southern’s right fielder, making it 11-1.
Freshman Riley Maddox made his Ole Miss debut in relief of Gaddis, striking out three Bucs batters in two innings of hitless work.
Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst left the game in the third inning with a tweaked hamstring after scoring a run. Bianco said Dunhurst wanted to stay in the game.
Ole Miss will go for a sweep over the Bucs on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.
Pregame:
Here is the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Bucs.
3B Justin Bench
SS Jacob Gonzalez
1B Tim Elko
LF Kevin Graham
2B Peyton Chatagnier
CF T.J. McCants
C Hayden Dunhurst
DH Ben Van Cleve
RF Hayden Leatherwood
First inning:
Senior John Gaddis walked the first batter of the game but finished the inning strong with a pair of strikeouts. Senior first baseman Tim Elko lined a single into left field in the bottom half of the inning, but the Rebels failed to score. It's 0-0 heading into the second.
Second inning:
Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier led the inning off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single from sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants. McCants then scored on an errant throw from Charleston Southern's catcher. Senior Hayden Leatherwood then crushed a two-run home run to right to open up a 4-0 lead.
Third inning:
Chatagnier got himself aboard on a bunt that forced an error. He scored on a pop fly from junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst that dropped between CSU fielders near third base, and Dunhurst scored on a double from senior designated hitter Ben Van Cleve. Ole Miss leads 6-0 headed into the fourth.
Fourth inning:
The Bucs tacked a run on in the top of the inning to cut the Ole Miss lead to 6-1. Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez led off the bottom of the inning with a double. Senior first baseman Tim Elko blasted a ball to left center for his second homerun in as many days, putting Ole Miss up 8-1.
Fifth inning:
Elko drove in another run in the fifth after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, putting the Rebels up 9-1.
Sixth inning:
Freshman Riley Maddox finished off his debut outing, striking out three batters in two innings of scoreless ball. Ole Miss scored two in the bottom of the inning on a dropped ball by CSU's right fielder, making it an 11-1 game and putting the run-rule into effect.
Seventh inning:
Juco transfer righty Matt Parenteau retired the side in order.