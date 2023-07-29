OXFORD — All-American Nick Broeker might be gone after a storied career in Oxford, but the 2023 Ole Miss offensive line finds itself as experienced and deep as it’s been in recent years.
Broeker — who began his career as a tackle before sliding inside to guard as a senior in 2022 — was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite Broeker’s departure, the Rebels return four players with significant starting experience and added two veteran players in the transfer portal.
Ole Miss started a pair of redshirt freshmen at the tackle spots most of last season, with Jayden Williams starting all 13 games and Micah Pettus starting the final nine. Senior Jeremy James began 2022 as the team’s starting right tackle but later slid inside to guard.
Senior Caleb Warren started 12 of 13 games at center last season after spending his first two seasons at guard. The Louisville, Mississippi native has started 31 games in his career. James has starting experience at both tackle and guard and finished last season playing on the interior, starting nine games at guard. James has started 36 games for Ole Miss.
Junior Eli Acker started the first five games of the season — four at guard and one at center —before the Rebels switched up their lineup, moving James to guard and putting Pettus at right tackle. Acker has started nine games for the Rebels overall. Ole Miss was tied for 23rd nationally in sacks at 1.23 allowed per game, and the Rebels ranked third nationally in rushing offense at 256.6 yards per game.
Ole Miss also added former Washington offensive lineman Victor Curne and UAB’s Quincy McGee. Curne started 12 games at tackle in 2021 but played in just three games last season. He started 16 games in his career with the Huskies. McGee started 12 games for the Blazers at guard in 2022 and was second-team All-Conference USA.
There are talented options elsewhere on the roster as well. Junior guard Cedric Melton has logged three starts in his career, and the Rebels also added a handful of talented freshmen, including four-star prospect Brycen Sanders and three-star Ethan Fields.
The Rebels also have a new offensive line coach this season, as Jake Thornton is now at Auburn. John Garrison, formerly of NC State, coached Ole Miss during bowl season and enters his first full season. Garrison worked with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin at FAU and has also served as offensive line coach at Nebraska and UNLV.
