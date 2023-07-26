SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

OXFORD — There’s no doubt who the key cog in Ole Miss’ prolific rushing attack will be this fall.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you