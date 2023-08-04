Mississippi place kicker Caden Costa (43) kicks a point after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
OXFORD — Ole Miss’ starting kicker from a season ago, Jonathan Cruz, is gone. But the Rebels return a leg with plenty of experience nonetheless.
Caden Costa hit 14 of 17 field goals as a true freshman in 2021 and hit 46 of 48 extra-point tries. He missed the 2022 season due to a suspension for breaking NCAA protocol involving performance enhancing substances and redshirted.
Senior punter Fraser Masin is back as well after averaging 42.1 yards per punt in 2022.
The Rebels brought in Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis through the transfer portal this offseason. Davis hit 1 of 3 field goals for the Aggies in 2022 and all six of his PATs. He did the majority of kickoffs for Texas A&M last season, notching 55 touchbacks on 66 kicks for an average of 64.1 yards per try.
Senior wide receivers Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins return after leading the Rebels in kick returns and punt returns in 2022, respectively. Wade averaged 21.9 yards per return on his 14 returns last year, and Watkins led the team with 13 punt returns for 68 yards (5.2 average).
Senior receiver Jalen Knox returned four kickoffs last season and averaged 12.8 yards per return.
Junior Jared Lawrence has played in 25 games over the last two years as the Rebels’ primary long snapper. Ole Miss also returns sophomore long snapper Carter Short, who played in one game last year.
The Rebels also have a new special teams coordinator this year in Jake Schoonover. Schoonover was most recently at Arkansas State as the special teams and safeties coach. He has also coached at Kansas, Bowling Green, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan. Schoonover takes over for Marty Biagi, who is now the special teams coach at Notre Dame.
