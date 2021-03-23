OXFORD – The Ole Miss offense was often explosive in its first season under Lane Kiffin.
The defense often looked like the rubble from someone else’s explosion.
The Rebels will need to retain offense and improve defense if they’re going to meet high expectations both internally and externally in Kiffin’s second season as coach.
Spring football workouts began Tuesday, 15 practices no teams had last year because of COVID-19 cancellations.
Ole Miss ranked No. 100 or lower in rushing defense, scoring defense and total defense in 2020.
Now 10 returning starters plus an infusion of newcomers give the defensive coaches a lot of possibilities to consider.
Several 2020 seniors took advantage of the NCAA’s offer of another year of eligibility including defensive starters Lakia Henry at linebacker, Tariqious Tisdale on the line and Sam Williams at end.
Kiffin estimated that 90 percent of last year’s roster is back.
“If you’re going to be really good in college football nowadays you’ve got to have more players. You’ve got to be able to rotate and basically be two-deep at all positions. It used to just be defensive line,” Kiffin said. “If we’re able to develop two-deep at all our positions where we feel really good about it we’ll be way better. We won’t have guys like last year playing 70 or 80 snaps in a game.”
The spring roster also includes 18 mid-year enrollees – 15 signees and three transfer walk-ons.
One of those early enrollees – defensive back Demarko Williams – will miss spring because of injury.
So will running back Jerrion Ealy, tight end Casey Kelly and linebacker Daylen Gill.
John Rhys Plumlee, last year’s backup quarterback, will miss most of spring practice while playing with the baseball team.
Plumlee played slot receiver in the Rebels’ Outback Bowl win over Indiana and had five catches for 73 yards. No decision has been made on whether Plumlee will move to receiver full-time.
“We’re going to sit down with John after baseball and figure that out. Because he’s not here we haven’t done that. It’s like we tell the players. We worry about things we can control, and that wouldn’t matter now, so we’ll have that discussion with him and figure out a plan,” Kiffin said.
One noteworthy addition not eligible last season was Jacob Springer, a safety, who was second-team All-AAC at Navy in 2019 when he had 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
“We’ve added these mid-year guys plus guys who were here last year but not eligible. That should be better depth specifically on defense,” Kiffin said.