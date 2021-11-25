STARKVILLE — It’s only fitting that, in their last ever Egg Bowls, a few key Rebels made all the difference in the world.
Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, senior defensive end Sam Williams and senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond got one last chance to face arch rival Mississippi State Thanksgiving night with history on the line — a New Year’s Six bowl bid, the first 10-win regular season in program history and a chance to keep the Golden Egg in Oxford for one more year.
The trio came through in the biggest way on a cold, rainy night in hostile territory.
Corral threw for 234 yards, ran for 45 and accounted for two touchdowns. Williams was dominant off the edge, notching two sacks in the second half to add to his school-record total. And Drummond caught a school-record-tying 14 passes for 138 yards, each coming at a seemingly crucial moment.
No. 8 Ole Miss took down Mississippi State 31-21 and all but ensured itself of a major bowl game. The Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) finish the regular season with double-digit wins for the first time in program history.
It marks a complete resurrection of the Ole Miss program under head coach Lane Kiffin, who inherited a 4-8 team in 2019, the fourth non-winning season for the program in a row.
What a difference a couple of years makes.
“I kind of call them a blended family. It just kind of gets put together. Some have been here six years from the beginning, and some have been here one year, and they’ve come from all over the place,” Kiffin said. “It’s really cool to see them pick each other up. Every coach always says, you know, ‘This team's a family’ and they say that every year, and that's not really true. So this is one of those unique years. They really are (family), and they protect each other like that and they play for each other like that.”
Throughout the season, even following losses, Corral made it known that this team was different. That it wasn’t going to fold under adversity. Thursday night was further proof that he was right.
Corral — a likely high selection in the 2022 NFL Draft — confirmed after the game that he will play in the Rebels’ bowl game.
“I started noticing it around the end of last season. And it wasn’t just me. It was coaches preaching it. It was really just us believing it. And they wanted it to come from me, from the beginning, to be the leader. That’s what I did,” Corral said. “Everybody in each position room, there’s always one or a couple leaders, and I think that was the biggest difference.
“I’ve said it before, I couldn’t be more proud of those guys, because they demanded more out of themselves. And not only themselves, but their teammates as well. There’s this big camaraderie that we have, of love and trust.”
The teams traded field goals with backup kickers early on Thursday night, as Ole Miss was without freshman Caden Costa. Trailing 6-3 late in the second quarter, the Rebels finally put it together on their second-to-last drive of the half, a 78-yard march capped off by a bruising 1-yard scoring run by junior Snoop Conner. It gave Ole Miss its first lead of the night at 10-6.
On a night where the Rebels’ seventh-ranked rush offense was railroaded early by the Bulldogs’ seventh-ranked rush defense, the Ole Miss defense came up big when it needed to. All four of Mississippi State’s first-half drives made it inside the 25-yard line. They all ended as field goal tries, with two being misses.
The final drive saw the Bulldogs drop a pair of crucial passes — including one that would have been a sure-fire touchdown — that led to a missed field goal try.
“It’s just a mindset,” Williams said. “We came together, had a team meeting, and we decided to do it. And as you can see, we’re doing it.”
After forcing a punt on Mississippi State’s first drive of the second half, Ole Miss marched 82 yards — 34 coming on a clutch catch-and-run from senior Dontario Drummond — and capped it off with Conner’s second 1-yard touchdown run. It was his 13th rushing touchdown of the season.
Sacks from Williams ended two of Mississippi State’s first three drives of the second half, including one on fourth-and-seven.
Corral made his presence felt on the first drive of the fourth quarter, taking off up the middle on third down from the four-yard line and spinning into the end zone to put the Rebels up three scores.
Mississippi State would capitalize on a Corral interception midway through the fourth, scoring on an 11-yard strike from Rogers to Jaden Walley to cut the deficit to 11. Ealy then scored on a 15-yard toss from Corral on the next drive to put Ole Miss back up three scores.
The Bulldogs would score another touchdown and had a chance for points as time expired but were unable to convert, sealing the Rebels’ win.
“(A 10-win season was) not what we saw coming, but it’s what we were working for, as a purpose. Going into the 5 a.m.’s in 20 degree weather in January, just having a throwing session,” Corral said. “There’s some days where you don’t want to do it, and just pushing through that, your team noticing that you’re pushing through … Being able to handle the little things and keeping the main thing the main thing and making sure everybody’s on the same page, I think that’s what we did a good job of.”
The gravity of the history made Thursday night was not lost on Corral, who has focused on a ‘The next game is the most important game’ mantra from Week 1. He knows just how special this season has been, the sacrifices he and his teammates made to reach those goals.
And now, as he and his teammates have a bit of time to breathe before bowl season, Corral is able to reflect on just how special 2021 has been.
“Ole Miss has never had a 10-win regular season,” Corral said. “That’s definitely a good feeling. It’s a good feeling when a program hasn’t done something in a very long time and you do it. But to do something that hasn’t been done before ever in the history of this school? I think that’s something special, and it speaks a lot for the people in this locker room.”