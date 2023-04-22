CWS Mississippi Arkansas Baseball

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott made his first start since mid-February on Saturday.

OXFORD — LSU star Dylan Crews hit two home runs and drove in six runs in the first two innings against Ole Miss Saturday afternoon — including a grand slam in the second — leading the top-ranked Tigers to an 8-4 win in the second of three games at Swayze Field. The victory clinches the series win for LSU, leaving the Rebels still in search of their first SEC series win.

