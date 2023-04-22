OXFORD — LSU star Dylan Crews hit two home runs and drove in six runs in the first two innings against Ole Miss Saturday afternoon — including a grand slam in the second — leading the top-ranked Tigers to an 8-4 win in the second of three games at Swayze Field. The victory clinches the series win for LSU, leaving the Rebels still in search of their first SEC series win.
Ole Miss junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman hit his team-leading 16th home run in the sixth inning, breaking the Rebels’ (21-18, 3-14) scoreless day. LSU’s Ty Floyd made 111 pitches over 8.1 innings and gave up three earned runs, struck out eight and walked one.
Saturday marked the return of sophomore ace Hunter Elliott, who made his first appearance since Opening Day on Feb. 17 against Delaware. He was out with a sprained UCL.
Elliott had a rocky outing, walking five, striking out three and giving up a two-run home run to Crews in the first to put the Tigers (31-7, 11-5 SEC) on the board first. He pitched to the first three batters of the second before being lifted for sophomore Mason Nichols after 49 pitches and five earned runs.
“I felt fine. Obviously expecting better,” Elliott said. “I mean, (I) walked too many people, threw too many pitches, was on a pitch count and reached it way sooner than I’d like to.
“ … I don’t think it was layoff time. I’ve taken time off before in my career. Just wasn’t good enough.”
Nichols entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs and was the second victim of Crews’ bat, as the junior hit a no-doubter to left-centerfield to blow open a 6-0 lead. Cade Beloso added a solo home run in the fifth, and LSU tacked on another run in the seventh. Ole Miss pitching surrendered 10 walks in the game.
“I felt real bad for (Elliott),” Bianco said. “He’s a selfless kid, a great leader, and this isn’t how you draw it up, right? When you're when you're coming off an injury, to have to start against the No. 1 team in the country with 10-plus thousand in the stands. And obviously, it wasn’t his best day, but a lot on him. The good news is he went out and did it, but it was tough for him. … It was a big ask.”
Floyd was nearly flawless through the first five innings but met his lone bump in the road in Alderman, who launched a three-run home run over the batter’s eye in the sixth to get the Rebels on the board and make it a 7-3 game.
Rebels batters drew two walks in the game and struck out eight times. Ole Miss put two runners in scoring position in the game. The bullpen surrendered just two runs over the final eight innings of the game.
“That’s why our league is so tough is, you have to go win the games, and people that don’t compete in this league don’t get it all the time,” Bianco said. “But you have to play well in all three phases or you don’t win in our league usually. And that’s what’s happened to us. … The good teams do all three more often, and we haven’t done it well enough.”
The Rebels and Tigers conclude their series Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.