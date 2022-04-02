OXFORD – Upon arriving at his first throwing session with Ole Miss players, the first person to shake Southern Cal transfer Jaxson Dart’s hand was his competition. But don’t mistake Luke Altmyer’s friendliness for a lack of fire.
The sophomore quarterback wants to lead the Rebels into battle as badly as anyone.
Altmyer spent most of the 2021 season as the top backup to Matt Corral. He and junior Kinkead Dent were always the in-house options to succeed Corral, a likely first-round pick in this month’s NFL draft, a seventh-place Heisman Trophy finisher and a legendary figure in recent Ole Miss lore.
The Rebels’ quarterback room changed drastically in January, however, when Dart, one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, chose Ole Miss. An addition to the roster wasn’t unsurprising, Altmyer said, as he and Dent were the only scholarship quarterbacks on the team.
But a two-man race suddenly became a three-man race, and excitement around the program was palpable with Dart’s addition. “Darty in the ‘Sip” became a rallying cry for the Rebel faithful.
One of Dart’s biggest fans at practice is Altmyer. The two have become “fast friends,” according to Altmyer. But the Starkville native and four-star recruit from the 2021 class has his eyes on the prize, too — the right to start under center come the Sept. 3 season opener against Troy.
“I believe in myself. I really do,” Altmyer said. “I understand the nature of the business, and everything like that. But I go to work every day with the belief that I can lead this team.”
In some ways, Jan. 1 was Altmyer’s first audition for the right to succeed Corral. It was a mixed bag, which wasn’t unexpected given the circumstances.
Altmyer was thrust into the Sugar Bowl after Corral went down with an ankle injury late in the first quarter. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the biggest moment of his young career.
Altmyer showed flashes of elite potential — a perfectly arced 37-yard pass to Braylon Sanders that tied the game at seven apiece doubled as his first college touchdown pass — and some freshman moments that included a 96-yard pick six.
New Year’s Day has been on Altmyer’s mind a lot the last few months. The scenarios of what he should have done, what he could have done better in a 21-7 loss to Baylor, have raced through his mind.
Perfectionism is the ultimate double-edged sword.
“Looking back, I think about how surreal it was. I think about it every day, kind of beat myself up over it. I think my biggest flaw as a player and a person, I’m the biggest perfectionist and overthinker there is,” Altmyer said. “It’s hard to battle some days. But I wouldn’t trade the experience for the world.”
As the quarterback derby rages on indefinitely (Altmyer said he has “no clue” about a timetable for a decision), Altmyer remains confident in his abilities. In his quest to be better, he finds himself thinking back to lessons he learned from his mentor.
Corral taught Altmyer a lot of things, some obviously related to football — Corral’s enthusiasm and “workman attitude” were “contagious,” Altmyer notes. But the biggest lessons he took from his predecessor were about presence and being a teammate. There’s a lot more to being a quarterback and leader of men than the ability to throw a tight spiral.
“I think in life there’s truly two types of people. And I think Matt really embodied those two. And those two are, I think, in life, people really seek to understand, and I think some people are really understood. And I think he really had both of those qualities,” Altmyer said. “When he walked in the room, he was understood. He commanded the room.
“But he was always wanting to understand more about himself, the game, his teammates, about life itself. It was truly inspiring.”
Observations from Saturday’s open practice
It’s hard to gather a ton of intel from spring practice —things are fluid, as starters and backups are often mixed together — but the offensive line group of (from left to right) junior Jeremy James, senior Nick Broeker, junior Caleb Warren, sophomore Eli Acker and graduate transfer Mason Brooks got almost all the reps with what appeared to be a largely first-team offense.
Altmyer and Dart both got reps with the first-team groupings, though Altmyer got the first crack at it early on in practice. Junior running back Kentrel Bullock saw a lot of first-team reps as did a trio of wide receivers — junior Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins, sophomore Bralon Brown and senior Dannis Jackson. Senior Jonathan Mingo was wearing a black non-contact jersey.
Junior TCU transfer Zach Evans, who figures to be a big piece of the Rebels’ running game in 2022, sprinted down the sideline for a touchdown that had teammates excited.
Defensively, true freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun worked a bit with what figures to be the top defense. Sophomore Auburn transfer Ladarius Tennison also saw a lot of work with the first unit.