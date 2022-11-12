OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin clearly established that there was no room for moral victories in his program following a heartbreaking 30-24 loss to No. 9 Alabama Saturday night.
The No. 11 Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) had a chance to win the game late but came up just short on a few crucial plays deep in Alabama territory.
Kiffin is 23-10 as the Rebels’ head coach and took Ole Miss took the Sugar Bowl last season. But he was asked after the game what the next step for his program is, what has to happen for his team to take down the SEC’s juggernauts.
“Make one more play. There's not some magic formula of, we have to go change all these things or do all these things different. Games come down to one possession, one-play games like that, one side makes the plays and finds a way to win. Those guys (Alabama) have been in a number of them this year … You don’t change your whole program when you’re sitting at 8-2 and you just lost your first home game in two years.”
Momentum swing
With a chance to increase their lead to 20-7 or 24-7 before halftime, junior running back Zach Evans took a hard hit and fumbled at the Ole Miss 23. It led to a touchdown pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and drastically shifted momentum heading into the locker room.
Evans left the game following the hit with a concussion. It was the Rebels’ lone turnover in the game.
Ole Miss finished with 191 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry.
“It was really a 10-point swing, then they start the third quarter with a field goal,” Kiffin said. “Yeah, that was obviously discouraging.”
Key Number: 317
Alabama gained just 317 yards Saturday, the fewest against Ole Miss since 2012.
Next Game
Ole Miss plays at Arkansas Nov. 19 at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or SEC Network, depending on the timeslot.
Quotable
“It hurts. Coming down to the wire like that, to beat Bama, a great university, it hurts. But we have to move on to the next one, just have to go back to the drawing board, look at what our mistakes were and just do it again.” — Senior cornerback Miles Battle.
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss had its second-worst offensive yardage total of the season (403) … Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins needs 141 yard set the program’s single-season rushing record and has scored in eight-straight games … The Rebels have scored first in every game … Ole Miss is now 68-170-2 against ranked teams.
