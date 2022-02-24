Tuesday night secured a winning conference record for Ole Miss women’s basketball, its first since 2007.
It also continued the rise for Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team, which has won more SEC games this season than in her first three Ole Miss seasons combined.
There were some calls for McPhee-McCuin’s firing during her second season when the Rebels went 0-16 in the league. Not only did they lose every game, but many of them were by absolutely massive margins.
Firing McPhee-McCuin at that time would have been silly given the state of the program she inherited, and it wasn’t something that was entertained by Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter.
There was evidence of growth last year when the Rebels won four conference games and were much more competitive against the league’s better teams. They also made a run to the WNIT championship game.
Now this.
“This” doesn’t mean the Rebels have arrived so to speak.
They’re 9-5 in the league. They’ve got an outside shot at finishing fourth which would give them the coveted double bye in the tournament.
However, losses to Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia were all by double-figures. The Rebels were closer against second-place LSU, but the resume lacks a win against one of this season’s premier SEC teams.
Then there was the loss at Mississippi State.
That might be a head-scratcher for some, but given the fight the roster-thin Bulldogs have shown in other games, plus the incredible motivation handed to them by McPhee-McCuin’s comments after Ole Miss won 86-71 on Jan. 16 in Oxford it becomes much easier to understand.
“I think we showed who’s the best right now, and so that’s us. We plan on doing that again when we go to Starkville,” McPhee-McCuin said after Game 1.
MSU, with limited depth, won the rematch 70-59 on Feb. 13.
McPhee-McCuin’s hold-nothing-back personality is part of what motivates her players and makes her program attractive to recruits.
But not all thoughts need to be shared. As everyone’s mom once said, “Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.”
As the Ole Miss team has grown this season that was a growth opportunity for the coach.
Since the Starkville loss, Ole Miss has won its last three.
The Rebels play at last-place Auburn tonight and close the regular season at home on Sunday against SEC leader and No. 1 South Carolina, which beat them by 29 in Columbia on Jan. 27.
The season will soon turn the page to March Madness. The bubble hasn’t completely burst for men’s and women’s teams at Mississippi State.
Chances are, though, that when brackets are filled in this Ole Miss women’s team, so dreadful two years ago, will be the only NCAA Tournament team among Mississippi’s SEC schools.