Maryland Campbell Baseball

Maryland's Jason Savacool (45) pitches during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Buies Creek, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

 Ben McKeown

OXFORD — Maryland ace Jason Savacool stifled No. 4 Ole Miss in his seven innings of work Friday night, striking out nine with no walks while allowing just five baserunners as the No. 13 Terrapins took the opener of a three-game series 9-2 at Swayze Field.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.