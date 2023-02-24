OXFORD — Maryland ace Jason Savacool stifled No. 4 Ole Miss in his seven innings of work Friday night, striking out nine with no walks while allowing just five baserunners as the No. 13 Terrapins took the opener of a three-game series 9-2 at Swayze Field.
Maryland designated hitter Ian Petrutz hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning, breaking open what was a two-run Terrapins lead.
Junior Jack Dougherty got the start for Ole Miss, as sophomore Hunter Elliott is out this weekend after experiencing forearm tightness following last week’s start. The Terrapins loaded the bases in the second with no outs and scored two runs off Dougherty on a sacrifice fly and a grounder that nearly resulted in an inning-ending double play.
Dougherty remained composed, however, and largely cruised until giving up another run in the fifth. He gave up three earned runs and finished with three strikeouts and two walks over four innings.
Freshman Jordan Vera entered the game with two runners on in the seventh and walked the first batter he faced. Down 0-1 in the count, Petrutz proceeded to hit a towering fly ball into the Rebels’ bullpen. Maryland scored five runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.
The Rebels got one run back in the bottom of the second inning and scored their second run on a wild throw in the seventh. Savacool was in control the rest of the game, keeping Ole Miss’ normally prolific lineup off-balance. He held the Rebels two five hits and surrendered one earned run.
Game Two between the Rebels and Terrapins is set to start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
