OXFORD – Last season’s matchup with Arkansas was a complete disaster for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. The redshirt junior thew six interceptions in the loss, four of them coming in the second half of a 33-21 loss in Fayetteville.
While Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin noted the team had spent the last 12 months preparing for the Razorbacks’ 3-2-6 defense after being “embarrassed” in 2020, Corral was adamant his preparation and motivations stayed the same as always – one game at a time.
“Honestly, it doesn’t. Yeah, it was a big game because it was the next game,” Corral said. “We had to do our job, and we did our job. We got the win and we did what we were supposed to do. I didn’t do anything different leading up to this week.”
Plumlee gets involved
Junior quarterback-turned-wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee had a solid showing against the Razorbacks, catching two passes for 32 yards. He also had one rush for four yards and a 14-yard kick return.
Coming into the game, Plumlee had two catches on the season.
Key Drive
Just 15 seconds after Arkansas tied the game at 45 late in the fourth quarter, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral hit senior Braylon Sanders down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown that gave the Rebels the lead once again. While the ensuing Arkansas drive had its share of fireworks and drama, Corral’s final scoring toss wound-up being the game-winner. He now has 12 passing touchdowns and no interceptions on the season.
Key Number – 15
Under Kiffin, Ole Miss has had 600 yards of offense on 15 occasions. The program only has 16 other such games in its history (1,209 games).
Next Game
The Rebels play at Tennessee on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Quotable
“That kind of says there’s a schematical issue, because they do the same thing and there was 674 yards rushing in the game. Both teams do a good job running the ball, the quarterbacks ran the ball well. … We need to get better, play better. Having (Jake) Springer back is the key. That’s the key guy.” — Kiffin on the 3-2-5 defense holding up against the run
Rebel Ramblings
Sophomore Henry Parrish Jr rushed for a career-high 111 yards, joining junior Snoop Conner as a 100-yard rusher for Ole Miss. … Corral has now thrown a touchdown in 17-straight games, which moves him into sole possession of second place behind Chad Kelly (22). … Freshman Caden Costa hit a 50-yard field goal, the longest kick for an Ole Miss player since 2013. … Ole Miss had three offensive plays of at least 50 yards. … With the win over No. 13 Arkansas, the Rebels are now 66-167-2 versus ranked teams.