OXFORD — Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral finished seventh in voting for the Heisman Trophy, ESPN announced Thursday night. The four finalists for the award were announced Monday, and the winner will be selected Saturday night.
The finalists for the award are Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson.
Quarterbacks Jake Gibbs, Archie Manning and Eli Manning are the program’s highest finishers, as Gibbs finished third in 1960, Archie finished fourth in 1969 and third in 1970 and Eli finished in third in 2003.
Corral ranks 10th nationally in total offense per game (328) and is the only player in college football with 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. He has thrown 20 touchdowns and run for another 11 scores. He has led the No. 8 Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) to their first 10-win regular season ever. The Rebels face No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Corral was named second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press and the league's coaches.
Sam Williams earns All-American honors
Senior defensive end Sam Williams was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American Thursday night during the ESPN College Football Award Show. He is the first Ole Miss defensive player to be named a Walter Camp All-American since 2015.
Williams has a single-season school record 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 22.5 in his career. He was named first-team All-SEC earlier this week.