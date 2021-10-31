AUBURN, Ala — Ole Miss has only tasted defeat twice this season, and following each loss, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral sang a similar tune.
After losing by three touchdowns to No. 1 Alabama in early October, Corral told members of the media that he never wanted to feel the sting of losing again. That was among the many motivations to keep moving forward.
“We were on a roll. And you know, we got knocked down. Now our backs against the wall. How are we going to respond?” Corral said after the 42-21 loss at the Crimson Tide. “And I know everybody in that locker room is going to be ready to go on Monday.”
››WHO IS MATT CORRAL? Ole Miss quarterback growing off the field as he excels on it
On Saturday against No. 18 Auburn, the tenth-ranked Rebels had their share of chances to seize control but failed to cash them in, scoring just two touchdowns in eight red zone trips and converting just one of four fourth-down tries in the game. The Tigers took down Ole Miss 31-20, snapping the Rebels’ three-game winning streak in the process.
Corral, who was carted off the field late in the first quarter with an injury to the same ankle he injured at Tennessee, was harsh on himself postgame. He shouldered the blame for the team’s woes, saying that if he was healthy enough to be out there, he should have played better than he did. Corral finished with 334 total yards and a rushing touchdown, snapping his streak of 19-straight games with a touchdown pass.
But there was also that familiar hint of resilience in Corral’s voice that reassured his Ole Miss (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) coaches and teammates that everything was going to be OK.
»NOTEBOOK: Corral shoulders blame in loss at Auburn
The Rebels have been there before. Yes, injuries are mounting. Not only is Corral hurt, but a handful of receivers and offensive linemen have been in and out of the lineup. As coach Lane Kiffin mentioned earlier in the week, even those who are playing are banged up.
But Corral once again refused to make excuses late Saturday night. And he remains confident that everyone left in the locker room is more than capable of righting the ship. There is no doubt in his mind that the Rebels will figure things out again and finish the last four games of the regular season with a bang.
The team has come too far not to.
“We have to win out in November,” Corral said. “Yeah, there’s injuries. So what? My team knows that, and it’s not a secret. It’s next man up mentality. Everybody is … more than capable to execute what we have. I feel like, the camaraderie we have, this isn’t going to break us. We just have to keep working.”