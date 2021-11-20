OXFORD — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin let his star quarterback do the chewing out for him Saturday night.
Despite winning 31-17 against Vanderbilt, No. 10 Ole Miss (9-2 overall, 5-2 SEC) didn’t have its cleanest game Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Redshirt junior Matt Corral, who announced on social media that it would be his last home game, took charge in the locker room postgame, letting teammates know that type of effort wasn’t going to get it done.
“I took a few minutes before to figure out, OK, am I going to go in like I would if this was in the middle of the season, rip them and say, ‘We’re not supposed to play Vanderbilt this close the way Vanderbilt was this year’?” Kiffin said. “I kind of came and said, ‘I’m not going to do that because I do it too much.’ And it was really cool. Matt had the offense over before I got there, and he was basically doing what I wanted to do and ripping them from up and down and said, ‘Don’t you dare go out tonight. Don’t do anything. That’s embarrassing how we’re playing, this ain’t going to happen again, because if we do, we’re going to get our a** kicked next week.’
“So, that’s pretty cool. When a player takes over doing what he knew you were probably going to say.
Ealy talks Starkville
As someone who has played in an Egg Bowl on the road previously, junior running back Jerrion Ealy was asked about what a game in Starkville is like and what advice he had for younger players. He had a humorous answer.
“It’s going to be loud. You’re going to hate the sound of cowbells. Probably going to hear cowbells for about two weeks after the game. It’s ‘Stinkville’ to me. It stinks there. I don’t like mud, it’s just so muddy. I don’t know, I just don’t like it,”
Key Drive
Trailing 24-9, Vanderbilt came out with a vengeance to start the second half, marching 60 yards down the field in just under eight minutes. The Commodores were unable to convert on fourth-and-three at the Ole Miss 15-yard line, coming up empty on what had been a promising 17-play drive that could have made it a one-possession game.
Key Number – 67
It took Ole Miss just 67 seconds to score its first points Saturday night, as the Rebels received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into a five-play scoring drive. The touchdown came on an 8-yard toss from Corral to senior Dontario Drummond.
Next Game
The Rebels face Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Quotable
“I get a lot of credit for coming in here, what’s happened with the change, the wins and losses and all that stuff, compared to where it was before. And I would argue that he deserves more credit than me for that, as the head coach vs. quarterback.” Lane Kiffin, on Matt Corral.
Rebel Ramblings
Drummond now has eight receiving touchdowns this season, which leads the Rebels … Ole Miss has 30 rushing touchdowns as an offense … Ole Miss did not allow a touchdown in the first half for the third-straight game … Corral is the third quarterback in program history to throw for 8,000 yards in his career … Ole Miss improved to 54-40-2 all-time against Vanderbilt.