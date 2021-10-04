Arkansas defensive lineman Julius Coates tackles Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a loss during last season's game in Fayetteville. He threw six interceptions and fumbled in a 33-21 loss to the Razorbacks.
OXFORD – Last season’s matchup against Arkansas was among the lowest points in the career of Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral. In hindsight, however, the superstar might have benefited from the experience.
During the 2020 matchup of the Rebels and Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Corral threw six interceptions in a 33-21 loss that, coincidentally, came after a loss to a stellar Alabama squad. He also fumbled.
Ole Miss fell behind 20-0 against the Razorbacks a season ago, leading Corral to put the game on his own shoulders. He threw four second-half interceptions.
No. 17 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Arkansas this weekend at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and both teams are coming off of similar performances the previous week. The Rebels were toppled by No. 1 Alabama 42-21 while the Razorbacks fell to No. 2 Georgia 37-0.
Things were not going well against the Crimson Tide for Corral and the offense, as the Rebels were in a large deficit early and mustered a season-low 291 yards in the game. The signal-caller stuck to the game plan, though, and did not force the issue, which is a moment of growth coach Lane Kiffin was happy to see.
Corral finished Saturday’s game with a solid but unspectacular stat line – 21 of 29 for 213 yards and two total touchdowns. His lone turnover came on a sack-fumble; it was Corral’s first turnover of the season.
“I think that (Arkansas) game taught him a lot. I think it helped a little bit in this one (against Alabama). This game wasn’t going really well. He forced one, but outside of that, he really, (instead) scrambled back and got two yards. It doesn’t look pretty, (but it was good),” Kiffin said. “There was obviously a big difference: he threw no interceptions versus six. So, I think he learned from it, and we’ll be tested this week, because I wouldn’t think they’d change (what they did).”