OXFORD – On an afternoon that was all about Ghosts of Quarterback Past, Matt Corral made sure fans at Vaught-Hemingway remembered the present is filled with promise, too.
Former Ole Miss signal-caller Eli Manning had his No. 10 retired at halftime of Saturday’s matchup between No. 12 Rebels and LSU. Corral, battered and bruise coming off a 30-carry performance at Tennessee, thrilled the 64,523 in attendance, finishing a solid 18-of-25 passing for 185 yards despite an injury had his playing status in doubt for most of the week.
Corral and a stingy defensive effort led Ole Miss to a 31-17 victory over the Tigers, the first for the Rebels over LSU since 2015.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Ole Miss scored 17-straight points to end the half and 31 in a row overall.
With the victory, the Rebels (6-1 overall, 3-1) are bowl-eligible.
During the week, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin expressed doubt whether his Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback would be able to play this week after getting his ankle rolled up on in Knoxville. Corral left the game for a play late in the fourth quarter before returning for the game’s final drive.
Corral showed no ill-effects, totaling two touchdowns in the freshly Manning-emblazoned end zones, one passing and one rushing. He even caught a pass on Ole Miss’ version of a Philly Special.
Ole Miss was without starting senior guard Ben Brown and senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders, but none of that mattered once the Rebels got things rolling.
“When you can’t push off, it’s kind of hard to play quarterback. And you could see (Corral) couldn’t move the same,” Kiffin said. “The guy’s a warrior. The guy’s awesome … You have to watch the game. You don’t get to just sit back there and wait forever and throw to wide-open people. He’s awesome. I don’t know where we’d be without him.”
It was a sloppy start for Ole Miss (6-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) that included eight first-half penalties that killed early drives. LSU (4-4, 2-3) drove the ball 90 yards for a touchdown on its first drive, looking like the team that upset Florida last weekend in Baton Rouge. They almost went ahead 14-0, Ole Miss intercepted Johnson on the 1-yard line on fourth down, which started to change the complexion of the game.
“I think after that happened, everybody just came together, and we just settled in. We just got to what we know how to do,” sophomore defensive end Cedric Johnson said. “Playing with each other, playing for each other, give as much effort as we can.”
But the Rebels caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 17-straight points to take a 10-point lead. It was a 19-yard pass off a reverse from senior Dontario Drummond to Corral that sparked the Rebels’ first touchdown drive and first lead.
After a 21-yard run from running back Jerrion Ealy was called back on holding, the junior came back on the very next play and picked up 29 yards on third-and-19. Corral then hit sophomore tight end Casey Kelly for a 2-yard touchdown, giving the Rebels their first lead of the afternoon and one they wouldn’t come close to relinquishing.
The Rebels sacked LSU’s Max Johnson twice on the Tigers’ next possession, giving Ole Miss a chance to extend its lead heading into the locker room. Corral didn’t waste much time, hitting Drummond over the middle for a gain of 27 that eventually set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Corral that extended the lead to 10.
From there it was all Rebels, as sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. put the icing on the cake early in the third quarter with a 5-yard scoring run where he dragged a pile of LSU defenders with him into the end zone.
The Ole Miss defense did more than hold its own against an LSU offense that came in averaging more than 32 points per game, forcing three turnovers and holding the Tigers to just 326 total yards.
The Tigers were held scoreless for the better part of the last three quarters, save for 10 points late with the game out of hand.
“This team is bridging from being from good to great. It’s easy to be a good team,” Corral said. “But it’s hard to become that great team, because you need all three phases to do their job.
“It doesn’t matter who’s out there. We’re going to find a way to win. And that’s the bottom line.”