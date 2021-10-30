AUBURN, Ala. – No. 10 Ole Miss had its share of chances Saturday night. Despite a heroic effort from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, the Rebels just couldn’t get out of their own way when they needed to most.
Ole Miss was just 4 of 8 in the red zone versus No. 18 Auburn, with three of the failed tries coming on unsuccessful fourth-down attempts. Corral, who was carted off the field late in the first quarter with an ankle injury but missed a total of 11 plays, was unable to rally the Rebels late, throwing for 289 yards, rushing for 45 and finishing with a rushing touchdown.
“We don’t make three fourth-downs in the red zone, throw another interception. So, that’s four times in the red zone with no points,” coach Lane Kiffin said. “That’s going to be hard to win.”
Auburn (6-2 overall, 3-1 SEC) gashed the Rebels on the ground in the first half, racking up 117 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Sophomore running back Tank Bigsby had 94 of those yards, and junior quarterback Bo Nix scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Tigers scored touchdowns on four of their five first-half drives.
But the story of the first half was Corral’s injury. With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Corral turned his ankle and fell to the turf in pain. He was on the grass for several minutes before eventually getting off the field with assistance. He was then taken by cart into the locker room. It was the same ankle he injured late against Tennessee that had his status against LSU in question.
When he saw Corral writhing in pain and unable to walk, Kiffin assumed the worst. Corral triumphantly returned less than seven minutes of game-time later.
Corral said he lost feeling in the ankle for a time and heard it pop.
“I thought the way he came out it was really bad. Like, broken. So I kind of had already gone to that place,” Kiffin said. “I was kind of surprised that he had come back, especially to come back and have some type of movement skill.”
»NOTEBOOK: Corral shoulders blame in loss at Auburn
The Rebels (6-2, 3-2) kept themselves within striking distance as Corral battled through the injury, as he ran it in himself from 11 yards out late in the first half to cut the deficit to just four points. Auburn responded, however, with an 11-play, 69-yard touchdown drive before halftime.
Following a pair of stalled drives to start the second half, Ole Miss was forced to punt. Auburn returner Demetris Robertson muffed it, and Tylan Knight recovered, setting the Rebels up for a chance to seize momentum. That opportunity wasn’t capitalized on, however, as a fourth-and-one throw from Corral to tight end Casey Kelly fell incomplete with Ole Miss down to the Auburn 20-yard line. Ole Miss would turn the ball over on downs once again two drives later at the Auburn 13.
Trailing by 11, Corral drove back down to the Auburn 14. He evaded a sack and tried to thread the needle to Jahcour Pearson in the back of the end zone but was intercepted, just the second interception thrown by Corral this season.
“No excuses for not executing,” Corral said. “If I wasn’t able to execute, I would have not been back in. I’m expecting to make those plays that I missed, and the ones I usually make I didn’t. And, you know, that’s on me.”
The Rebels again found life a few minutes later, as Kobe Hudson fumbled trying to fight for extra yards, and Chance Campbell jumped on it. Ole Miss took over at their own 47.
But as was the case all night, the Rebels were unable to cap off another deep drive into Auburn territory. Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs at the Tigers’ 18-yard line.
The Ole Miss defense surrendered just three points in the second half, adding to the frustration of being unable to capitalize on field position and convert fourth-down tries.
Ole Miss’ usually potent ground game (third nationally) was somewhat stymied by the Tigers, as the Rebels totaled just 157 yards on 39 carries, more than 100 yards less than their season averaged. Part of that was due to Corral’s lack of mobility, Kiffin said, which allowed Auburn the chance to key on running backs. Sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. and junior Snoop Conner had 57 and 47 yards, respectively, while junior Jerrion Ealy had just three rushes for one yard.
“Our defense, after struggling early played exceptionally well, gave us a bunch of chances offensively to win,” Kiffin said.