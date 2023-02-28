Ole Miss junior guard Matt Murrell’s career shooting night from 3-point range wasn’t enough to take down No. 24 Texas A&M Tuesday night at SJB Pavilion, as the Aggies took down the Rebels 69-61.
The Rebels (11-19, 3-14) took a 12-point lead in the first half on Senior Day but were outscored 26-8 to end the period and trailed by six at halftime. The Rebels missed 10 of their last 11 shots to end the first and scored eight points over its final 13 minutes.
Murrell hit a career-best eight 3-pointers in the game and finished with a team-high 26 points, including 15 in the second half. The Rebels were outscored 36-14 in the paint in the game and were minus 13 in turnovers
Murrell scored 11 of the Rebels’ first 20 points and hit his first four field goals. The Rebels led 20-8, but 14-straight points from Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3) eventually gave the Aggies the lead.
Ole Miss trailed by 10 less than four minutes into the second half, but the Rebels used an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two. The Aggies extended the lead back up to 11, but Murrell’s eighth 3-pointer cut the lead to four with 3:42 to play.
Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield again cut the Aggies’ lead down to four with less than a minute to play, but Texas A&M made its final four free throws to seal the game. Guard Tyrece Radford led the Aggies with 13 points.
Ole Miss plays at Missouri Saturday to end its regular season. Tipoff is 2:30 p.m.
