Matthew Murrell

Matthew Murrell launches one of his eight 3-pointers in the Rebels' 69-61 loss to Texas A&M.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss junior guard Matt Murrell’s career shooting night from 3-point range wasn’t enough to take down No. 24 Texas A&M Tuesday night at SJB Pavilion, as the Aggies took down the Rebels 69-61.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.