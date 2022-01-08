OXFORD – There’s heaters, and then there’s whatever Ole Miss sophomore guard Matthew Murrell was doing in the first half on Saturday night.
Coming into a matchup at SJB Pavilion with Mississippi State, Murrell’s career-high was 19 points. He surpassed that in the first half alone, scoring 23 on 8 for 8 shooting en route to 31 points overall as the Rebels took down the Bulldogs 82-72 to snap a two-game losing streak.
Murrell’s 31 points is tied for the most by an SEC player this season. He also became the third player in program history to go 5 of 5 from 3-point range.
The Rebels (9-5, 1-1 SEC) have now won 12 of the last 17 matchups with the Bulldogs (10-4, 1-1). Mississippi State still leads the all-time series – the longest in the SEC – 146-119.
“There’s nothing like a rivalry game. I’ve grown up in this rivalry my whole life,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We beat a really good (team). I think (Mississippi State) has a really good chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. …
“That’s the biggest game on our schedule at home every year. And we’re sure glad to win it this year.”
Davis said he had noticed Murrell practicing better of late, culminating in Saturday’s masterful performance. Murrell was in such a zone that Davis didn’t even want to say anything to him.
When a guy is that hot, it’s best to just let him be.
“No, gosh. I stay away from those cats,” Davis said with a laugh. “He’s been locked in. He played really well at Tennessee. He shot it with confidence. Even his misses are good misses. There’s confident strokes.
“When he hit about his third one, you could just tell he had great rhythm.”
Senior center Nysier Brooks, sophomore forward Jaemyn Brakefield and freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin had big nights for Ole Miss as well, combining for 47 points. Brooks also grabbed 16 rebounds.
Ole Miss was scorching from the field in the first half as a whole – 58.1% from the field and 9 of 14 from 3-point range. The Rebels made their first five shots of the game and didn’t look back from there, despite not having leading scorer guard Jarkel Joiner at full strength.
The senior missed the game at Tennessee with a lower back injury and came off the bench against Mississippi State. He played six minutes overall against the Bulldogs.
“We all understood that we needed to step up, because of course (Joiner is) a huge chunk of scoring and in defense,” Murrell said. “So we all needed to take our game to the next level.”
The Bulldogs shot well from the field but were less effective from deep, hitting just 3 of 9 from behind the 3-point line in the first half. Despite shooting 50% from the field in the first, Ole Miss led by 14, due in no large part to Murrell’s perfect shooting performance.
“Last time I felt this in the zone was at IMG, in high school, when I played on ESPN,” Murrell said with a smile. “That’s the last time I felt that way.”
Ole Miss’ hot shooting continued into the start of the second half, as the Rebels went ahead by 20 early. The Bulldogs made a charge, though, cutting the lead all the way down to seven with less than five minutes to play behind the strong play of forward Garrison Brooks and sloppy ballhandling from the Rebels.
But when the chips were down, Murrell went back to work, hitting a huge jumper that was followed by an acrobatic layup from Ruffin. The sequence put Ole Miss back up by 11.
The Rebels made five of six free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Murrell missed one shot the entire game, finishing the night 10 of 11 from the field without a miss from 3 or from the free throw line.
Ole Miss shot 51% from the field in the game and committed just 11 turnovers, 16 less than the Rebels did in an overtime loss at Tennessee earlier in the week. Mississippi State finished the night shooting 44% overall, but just 3 of 16 on 3-point tries.
“My assistants both noticed how well (Murrell) showed in warm-ups, like he didn’t miss a shot in warm-ups,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “He gained a lot of confidence in that last game (17 at Tennessee). He has had some good games at home. He played very well against Memphis. Give the kid credit, he was a guy we knew could play well.”
Iverson Molinar and Brooks led Mississippi State with 16 points each. D.J. Jeffries chipped in 13 points.
The Bulldogs hadn’t played a game since Dec. 29, as their scheduled game with Missouri earlier in the week was postponed due to COVID issues in the Tigers’ program.
“We’ve got to be more focused. We’ve got to make adjustments. Basketball is about making adjustments during the game. We have to learn to make adjustments while the game is going on not before or after,” Molinar said. “We had an advantage because we didn’t have a game (this week). We were preparing for Ole Miss the whole time. This should be a wake-up call for us. We’ve got to have a sense of urgency during the game.”
Ole Miss visits Texas A&M on Tuesday, while Mississippi State is home on Wednesday night against Georgia.