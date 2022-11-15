OXFORD — Ole Miss continued its hot start Tuesday night, taking down Chattanooga 70-58 at SJB Pavilion. Here are three takeaways.
Matthew Murrell can score with the best of them
The junior guard scored 14 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half and 25 points overall. He hit a career-best six 3-pointers. More than that, he made his shots matter: he hit three baskets that put Ole Miss in the lead.
The Rebels and Mocs were tied at 33 at halftime, and Murrell’s strong finish was a big reason why the Rebels were able to surge to a double-digit victory.
“I just don’t think there’s any doubt. Like I said, I think Matt’s as good a guard as anybody in the SEC,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “He’s got great experience, he’s been in games. He’s a great guy, he understands basketball. That’s just what experience does, and he’s an elite player.”
Ole Miss’ confidence is growing
It’s early in the season, but Ole Miss has now beaten an Alcorn State team that took down Wichita State, an FAU team that beat Florida in Gainesville, Florida and a Chattanooga team that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Those sorts of things matter.
“I do. There’s something to that. We just talked about it, I told our team, ‘Man, there’s something to that.’ You can draw off that,” Davis said. “You get in these games, and we’ve stretched games out, to 15, to 13 … There’s no doubt. Our league has never been so balanced. I think we’re all going to see that … All these games are going to be in the last eight, 10 minutes of games. So, being able to make plays and do the things you have to in crunch time, it’s going to be a huge part of conference play, really.”
The future looks bright
Freshmen Malique Ewin, T.J. Caldwell and Amaree Abram scored a combined 14 points in the first half and 21 overall. Caldwell finished with 10 points on 4 of 9 from the field.
For a team that bolstered itself through the transfer portal in the offseason, the Rebels’ young faces are making an impact early and figure to do so, even as injured players like Daeshun Ruffin come back into the fold.
“Before the game, I was shooting a lot. So, coming into the game, I just felt very comfortable with my shot,” Caldwell said. “And those first two went in, and that’s all I needed to just get going.”
