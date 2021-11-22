OXFORD – In a rivalry that has had its share of emotional, wacky moments, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is making sure his team isn’t the next to end up paying the price for being a bit too passionate.
The annual Egg Bowl against Mississippi State always has a lot a stake – bragging rights, recruiting supremacy, etc. – but the price is even higher this season, particularly for the Rebels.
With a win, Ole Miss (9-2 overall, 5-2 SEC) would almost certainly lock up a New Year’s Six bowl bid and would win 10 regular season games for the first time ever. The Bulldogs (7-4, 4-3) are trying to play spoiler while also trying to make their way into the upper-tier bowl games.
The Egg Bowl has had several moments that have become infamous, the latest coming in 2019 when Elijah Moore lifted up his leg in the end zone in celebration, leading to a penalty that moved back the potential game-tying extra point attempt. The kick was missed, Mississippi State won 21-20, and head coach Matt Luke was fired, paving the way for Kiffin’s hire.
Keeping emotions in check will be a point of emphasis leading into Thursday night at Davis Wade Stadium.
“We’ll do that as it gets closer to the game, when it’s fresher in their minds, to control their emotions in this type of game,” Kiffin said. “Don’t be the team that makes those mistakes.”
Kiffin spoke about the nature of the rivalry Monday afternoon and about his relationship with Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. In a matchup that has often been toxic in nature, Kiffin and Leach have provided rather cordial moments in their short time at their respective schools.
Ole Miss won last year’s Egg Bowl 31-24 in Oxford.
“Someone said it the other day, we kind of don’t make sense to be here, Leach and I, that we, like, get along. Maybe we were brought here to bring a state together or something, get you guys to get along," Kiffin said jokingly. “It is football. You really shouldn’t hate people just because they went to a certain school. I like him. I’ve always liked him. He’s funny. (He) does a great job wherever he’s been.”
Kiffin talks crowds
There were plenty of empty seats at last Saturday’s home finale against Vanderbilt, which doubled as Senior Day and the last home game for superstar quarterback Matt Corral. Kiffin has asked fans to turn out on a few occasions this season, recently noting that Texas A&M not having to use a silent count on the road was extremely rare. On Monday, Kiffin added more to the conversation.
“I don’t know (how well our fans will travel). I’m not really sure,” Kiffin said. “We didn’t travel very well to our own game last week. So, hopefully we’ll travel for an away game better.”
Warren earns another honor
Sophomore guard Caleb Warren was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against the Commodores. It is the second week in a row Warren has gotten the honor. He shared the award both times, this week with South Carolina’s Jovaughn Gwyn.