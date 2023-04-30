OXFORD — Ole Miss junior rightfielder T.J.McCants hit a walk-off single in the ninth, and the Rebels took down Georgia 8-7 in the rubber match with the Bulldogs at Swayze Field Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Ole Miss has won its first SEC series of the season.
Junior third baseman Ethan Lege broke a 5-5 tie with a two-out RBI single — part of a two-run eighth inning — before Ben Anderson hit a two-run home run to tie the game at seven.
With a pair of runners on and one out in the ninth, McCants singled through the left side of the infield, and freshman pinch-runner Judd Utermark was able to score from second despite a play at the plate.
“I haven’t really (gotten) too many to fall for me, so I really appreciated (being able) to get one in that situation,” McCants said.
The Rebels (23-21, 5-16 SEC) hit three home runs Sunday, and freshman Grayson Saunier — making his first weekend start since March 25 against Florida — went a career-long six innings, gave up just two hits, one earned run and struck out six batters without surrendering a walk.
“(It’s been) kind of crazy. I hadn’t thrown in like two weeks, but then I got the start vs. State on Tuesday. So, it’s been a lot, mentally trying to figure some things out,” Saunier said. “But it’s been good getting to finally get back out here and pitch again.”
Ole Miss led 5-2 in the eighth, but Georgia tied the game off junior reliever Jack Dougherty. Lege gave the Rebels the lead while junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman added another run in a two-run eighth inning, both runs coming with two outs.
Lege and junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez each hit two-run home runs against the Bulldogs, and senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier added a solo home run in the sixth. Lege hit his monstrous shot in the first inning to set the pace, a ball that was a no-doubter into left field off the bat. Gonzalez’s longball to right-center came with one out in the fourth.
Saunier did not allow a baserunner through his first three innings of work. Georgia (24-20, 8-13) star Charlie Condon broke up the perfect game bid with one out in the fourth, hitting a solo home run to cut the Rebels’ lead in half. Gonzalez padded the lead in the bottom half of the inning, and Chatagnier’s home run came in the sixth.
The first three batters reached against sophomore Mason Nichols in the seventh, plating an unearned Bulldogs run and bringing Dougherty into the game. Dougherty got the Rebels out of the jam with a strike out, a pop up and a fly out. Georgia loaded the bases on Dougherty in the eighth, however, and plated three runs to tie the game.
After Lege and Alderman gave the Rebels a two-run cushion in the bottom of the eighth, Anderson struck with his game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth.
That’s when McCants created some much-needed magic to send the Rebels and the Swayze faithful home happy.
“The bottom (of the order), those guys really swung it well early in the season and haven’t swung it well in conference play,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “But Peyton with a big home run, home run earlier in the series as well, T.J. swinging it better — certainly the big hit — but he’s had some really good at-bats this weekend as well. And we’re going to need that. For you to be good offensively, you can’t just do it at the top. The bottom has got to throw some punches, too. And we were able to do that.”
Ole Miss hosts Arkansas-Little Rock at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. The Rebels then play at Missouri for a three-game set starting Thursday.
