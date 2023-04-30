CWS Mississippi Oklahoma Baseball

Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during the first championship baseball game of the NCAA College World Series Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

 John Peterson

OXFORD — Ole Miss junior rightfielder T.J.McCants hit a walk-off single in the ninth, and the Rebels took down Georgia 8-7 in the rubber match with the Bulldogs at Swayze Field Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Ole Miss has won its first SEC series of the season.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.