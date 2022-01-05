After having the last two games on the schedule postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team travels to Gainesville to open SEC play against Florida on Thursday.
The Rebels (12-1) have won 12-straight games and were as hot as any team in college basketball prior to having matchups against Arkansas (last Thursday) and top-ranked South Carolina (Sunday) postponed.
Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said she does not expect to have any players out Thursday due to COVID and feels, “pretty confident we shouldn’t have any more pauses.”
“The new variant, it’s contracted easily, and it damn near wiped us all out,” McPhee-McCuin said.
The team is fully vaccinated, McPhee-McCuin said, and she asked players to get tested when they were away after a few positives cases arose. Vaccinations and boosters have made a difference in how the team was impacted by the virus compared to last season, McPhee-McCuin said.
Practice time had been impacted recently with players being home for the holidays and positive tests, but it’s not any sort of excuse the Rebels want to use.
“The reality is that you do want to keep going, but that’s not the case. And we’re not the only team that had that situation," McPhee-McCuin said. "As far as we’re concerned, we’re on a 12-game win streak. We want to keep that going ... I’m not going to allow that to be an excuse when everybody has the same situation.”
Florida (10-4, 0-1 SEC) had its SEC opener against Mississippi State postponed and lost a tight matchup to No. 13 Georgia on Sunday. The Gators have three players averaging at least 11 points per game, led by guard Lavender Briggs’ 12.5 points per contest.
Ole Miss senior center Shakira Austin leads the Rebels in points (13.2) and rebounds (8.6) per game.
While the COVID pauses popping up around college basketball are eerily reminiscent of last year's, McPhee-McCuin remains optimistic the season will culminate in an NCAA Tournament, though she said the NCAA might have to lower its threshold for games played due to potential rescheduling conflicts.
“I’m optimistic that we get through the season, because we got through it last year, and it was way worse,” she said with a laugh. “I’m pretty sure everyone’s going to be playing in March, whether it’s in a bubble or whether it’s regular.”
McPhee-McCuin also said that, based on the science behind the virus, it’s likely players around the country have been playing with positive cases already.
“Not everyone’s testing, and I think people are playing with it. If the science is correct, when you get it, when you test positive, you probably have it a couple days before. If that’s the case, then we probably played with it. I don't know for sure, the facts and how that works,” McPhee-McCuin said. “But I do know, that one, it’s still serious, and we're taking it seriously. But people are playing with it and getting through it. And we'll have March Madness.”